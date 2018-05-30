Xiaomi Mi Band 3 pricing leaked ahead of official launch

Xiaomi will be unveiling its Mi Band 3 on May 13 at its annual product launch. We already know how the device would shape up, thanks to previous leaks. While there are still a couple of days before the device goes official, the Mi Band 3 has been spotted on Xiaomi's mobile app.

The listing was later deleted, but it was too late. According to the listing, the fitness tracker will be priced at CNY 169 (approx Rs 1,800). Chinese blog CNBeta managed to take a screengrab of the listing where the design and price of the device were revealed. The report also mentions that the company has focused more on the design elements of the device while making it more durable than its precursor.

Previous reports have suggested that the Mi band 3 will sport an OLED panel and will support gesture-based actions. The gestures include swiping, up, down, left, and right. Additionally, it will have a heart rate sensor, IP67 splash resistant, NFC support, sleep tracking and more.

The Mi Band 3 will be launched alongside the much anticipated Mi 8 flagship. The smartphone has also made several appearances before the launch. If the reports are to be believed, the device will pack a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The smartphone will get its power from a 3300mAh battery, suggests the leaked image. It is likely to feature a dual-camera module at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 16MP secondary sensor. Up front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture.

The flagship is also expected to feature a 3D facial recognition sensor along with the selfie camera. It is believed to have a display notch at the top center as seen in the recent offerings from other manufacturers. This notch will house the 3D facial recognition sensor just like the arrangement seen on the iPhone X. We even came across a teaser hinting at a new facial recognition technology. If this turns out to be authentic, then the Mi 8 will be the first Android smartphone to be launched with a 3D facial recognition technology.

Besides, Xiaomi might soon establish a separate camera division to amplify the camera quality of its smartphones. At least that's what the leaked internal email suggests. The email was allegedly sent by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, which says that the goal of this new camera department will increase camera quality of their smartphones