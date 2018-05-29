Xiaomi Mi 8 to come with 3D emojis like iPhone X

Xiaomi will host an event on May 31 in China to unveil a slew of products. The company is expected to take the wraps off its flagship smartphone - Mi 8 at the event in a couple of days. The Xiaomi Mi 8 will be the 8th Anniversary edition smartphone featuring a slew of high-end aspects and top-of-the-line hardware.

With the Mi 8, it looks like the company is in plans to take on Samsung's AR Emoji and Apple's Animoji features. Xiaomi has shared a promotional video on Weibo teasing the upcoming feature with four emojis singing the classic MIUI ringtones.

These animoji's look similar to the Animojis and AR Emojis from Apple and Samsung respectively. It is expected that these can track the users' facial expression using the front camera to produce the animations. The video shared by Xiaomi has the caption 'A big wave of cuteness is coming'. However, there is no official statement from Xiaomi regarding this feature or the technology it will use in the front camera of the Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8 3D facial recognition

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to feature a 3D facial recognition sensor along with the selfie camera. It is believed to have a display notch at the top center as seen in the recent offerings from other manufacturers. This notch is believed to house the 3D facial recognition sensor just like the arrangement on the iPhone X. We even came across a teaser hinting at a new facial recognition technology. If this turns out to be authentic, then the Mi 8 will be the first Android smartphone to be launched with a 3D facial recognition technology.

In-screen fingerprint sensor

A leaked video clip showed that the Mi 8 could arrive with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is seen that this sensor unlocks the device in just a fraction of a second. We can expect the company to use an in-display fingerprint sensor from Synaptics or Goodix. Even the leaked renders of the smartphone have suggested that the device might be launched with such a fingerprint sensor. We recently came across the leaked images of the Mi 8 retail box revealing its key specifications.