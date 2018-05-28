Xiaomi Mi 8 poster and retail box reveal key specs

Xiaomi is all set to host a big annual launch event on May 31 in China. The company is expected to select its 8th anniversary with a slew of launches at the event. The highly anticipated device to be announced at this event is the Mi 8, which will be the successor to the yesteryear flagship - the Mi 6.

We have already seen a plethora of leaks and speculations regarding this smartphone. Fresh information comes in the form of photos of the Mi 8 retail box and a poster. This new report sheds light on some new details and also confirm the previously known ones.

Mi 8 poster

The poster spotted on Weibo via Slashleaks shows that the device might arrive with a notch on top of the display. What's new is that this appears to be the largest notch we have ever seen on a smartphone. The poster further reveals that the Mi 8 could be launched in a blue color variant. The dual cameras at the rear seem to be positioned in the same way as the Mi Mix 2s.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specs

The text on the poster reveals a few specifications of the device. It claims that the smartphone could be the first one to arrive with dual-frequency GPS. It is a new GPS receiver, which will provide a greater level of accuracy. Broadcom announced this technology last year. As per the same, the new receiver working with GPS and other such navigation satellite systems will offer 30 cm accuracy. Currently, it offers only 5 meter accuracy. Also, this technology is said to consume 50% lesser power and enhance the location-based services and apps.

Broadcom BCM47755 chip is said to be used in devices this year. If the report turns out to be true, then the Xiaomi Mi 8 will be the first one to feature this new GPS technology.

Besides this, the poster also reveals that the device might arrive with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 3D infrared facial recognition and AI optical dual cameras.

As seen in the image above, the retail box leaks via photos. The rear of the box shows juicy details including the presence of dual rear cameras, above-mentioned GPS technology, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

If the Mi 8 really features this new dual-frequency GPS technology, then it will set a benchmark in the flagship smartphone market. Let's wait a few more days to know more about the new smartphone.