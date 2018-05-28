Xiaomi confirms the launch of the Mi Band 3, Mi 8, and MIUI 10 on mega 8th anniversary event

Xiaomu has finally confirmed that it is going to launch its next flagship smartphone the Mi 8 at its mega anniversary event. The event will take place in Shenzhen on May 31. The Mi 8 will be marked as the 8th-anniversary smartphone of the company. The phone is expected to be the biggest launch of the company. Moreover, Xiaomi is not stoping with the launch of the phone. There will be more products launching at the event.

The Mi 8 will not be the only major announcement at the event. So far the leaks have indicated that Xiaomi is also planning to launch the Mi Max 3, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10. Now, the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has officially confirmed that the Mi Band 3 will be going to see the limelight of May 31 event. The confirmation was made by Jun on his official Weibo handle, Chinese microblogging website.

Moreover, Lei Jun was also spotted wearing the Mi Band 3 at BlackShark launch event, and from then onwards rumors started taking place that the company is launching the Mi Band 3. He also confirmed that the third-generation wearable from Xiaomi has been in testing for the past couple of months.

The Mi Band 3 is said to come with a large, full-touch 2.5D curved display and get rid of the physical button. For viewing your steps, heart rate or time, the Mi Band 3 users will need to slide the screen up and down as opposed to pressing the button on existing Mi Band 2. The third-generation Mi Band is arriving two years after the release of Mi Band 2 and could be its most important wearable. Mi Band fans must be expecting something good from the company.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is expected to receive a huge demand from new customers and from those who are still sticking with the second generation Mi Band. This will help the company for making more profit in the wearable market. Apart from the Mi 8 flagship and Mi Band 3 launch, Xiaomi has is also going to launch MIUI 10 at its annual event on May 31.

Xiaomi's Global Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi: Products Rundown

Source