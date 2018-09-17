Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi TV 4 and more to be launched in India on September 27

It looks like Xiaomi is geared up to launch an array of products in India later this month. We say so as the company has started sending media invites for an event slated to happen on September 27 at 11:30 AM. Notably, this launch comes just a few weeks after the launch of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A smartphones in the country.

The media invite sent by Xiaomi teases that the Mi Band 3 could be launched in the country. In addition to the third-generation fitness band, the company is expected to launch a smartphone, a smart speaker and a Smart TV at the event next week. The smartphone could be the Mi Max 3 teased to be coming soon to India.

Smart living products

While the name of the devices is yet to be confirmed, there are speculations that the Mi Max 3 and Mi Band 3 could be launched. In addition to these, the Chinese company might also announce the Mi 360 Wireless Camera at the event.

This isn't surprising as Xiaomi that is one of the leading smartphone brands in the country ventured into the Smart TV industry and is proving to be successful in it. So, the next focus of the company could be the smart living products category.

Official teaser is out

In addition to the invite, an official teaser on Twitter posted by the company shows five icons representing five upcoming smart living devices. The teaser shared by the Xiaomi highlights the location pin, a heart rate symbol, wind, popcorn and an eye. The heart rate symbol could hint at the smart fitness band - the Mi Band 3. The location pin icon could hint at a location tracking tag.

The popcorn symbol might hint at the cinematic effect of the new smart TV, which makes us believe that the company might launch the 75-inch variant of the Mi TV 4 with AI voice assistant. The eye icon confirms that there the Mi 360 Wireless Camera will be making its way to the country.

We can get further details regarding these upcoming smart living products in the coming days as the launch event is slated for next week. But it is interesting to know that the company has started focusing on the other products categories.