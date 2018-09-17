Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be available in India soon, hints Xiaomi

Xiaomi has been fairly active in the Indian market launching a number of products targeting the budget category users. The Chinese tech giant has recently launched three new devices in the Redmi 6 series of smartphones in India. Now, the company has started teasing a new device in the country.

The device which Xiaomi has begun teasing is the Mi Max 3. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is a 6.9-inch phablet which has been launched in China with a price tag of 1,999 (Rs 21,126 roughly) yuan for the 6GB+128GB variant and 1,699 (Rs 17,955 approximately) yuan for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The teaser by Xiaomi says "Something really BIG is coming your way!" which could possibly the Mi Max 3 However, it is not immediately clear if this "BIG" is pointing at the Mi Max 3 or not. There is also no other specific timeline mentioned for the release and we still are waiting for more clues.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 features a humongous 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is fairly bright and offers a peak display brightness of 520nits.

In terms of optics, the Mi Max 3 follows the latest trend of dual rear camera setup which comprises of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with to capture depth in the images. Up front, there is an 8MP camera to capture selfies and for video calls. The Mi Max 3 can also record slow-motion videos at 120fps. The cameras support AI features including the AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautification.

The Mi Max3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with either 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM. The 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal storage, whereas, the 6GB variant comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

The device is backed by a massive 5,500mAh battery which comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The connectivity options include support for dual VoLTE, USB Type-C for charging and data transfers and others.