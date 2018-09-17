ENGLISH

You can get a Xiaomi smartphone, laptop, Mi Band 3, and headphones at the cost of an iPhone

Xiaomi's take on Apple's recently launched iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr. Here is how you can grab a bunch of Xiaomi product at the cost on an iPhone.

    Apple recently launches its three new smartphones, the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and the iPhone Xr. Now Xiaomi has decided to have some with the pricing of the newly launched iPhones. Apple has launched the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr for RMB 8699 ($1266), RMB 9599 ($1397) and RMB 6499 ($945) respectively. To counter the price of one iPhone in China Xioami has come up with a new plan. The company is offering a package of a smartphone, laptop, a Mi Band 3 and a Mi Bluetooth Headset at the price of one iPhone. 

    You can get these Xiaomi gadgets at the cost of an iPhone

    Buyer can choose a smartphone from Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, or Mi Mix 2S. A laptop from Mi Notebook Air or Mi Notebook Pro. The company is not even trying to hide the fact that they are making fun of Apple. 

    The company is offering three offers named as Xiaomi Xs set, Xiaomi Xs Max set and the Xiaomi Xr set.  All the three offers include. 

    The Xs set for RMB 8699

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

    Mi Band 3

    Mi Notebook Air

    Mi Bluetooth Headset

    The Xs Max set for RMB 9599

    Xiaomi Mi 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

    Mi Band 3

    Mi Notebook Pro

    Mi Bluetooth Headset

    The Xr set for RMB 6499

    Xiaomi Mi 8 SE with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

    Mi Band 3

    Mi Notebook Air

    Mi Bluetooth Headset

    No doubt all the three deals are very attractive but on the flipside buyer outside China won't be able to get their hands on these offers. Basically, this is a really great strategy to grab the customers who are opting to buy Apple iPhone. Xioami is providing a bunch of gadgets at the price of one iPhone this offer is indeed very convincing, but we don't know whether these deals will make it to other countries or not.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
