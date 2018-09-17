Xiaomi POCO F1 accessories: Best Hard cases and covers to buy in India

The Xiaomi POCO F1 is already launched in India. The device comes with some of the best features, that makes it value of money. For the best deals related to this phone, users can go with E-commerce sites such as Amazon, India and Flipkart and subsequently purchase it. Besides, these shopping platforms also cater great offers on few of the best hard cases and covers. It is due to these portals that you can buy few accessories of the Xiaomi POCO F1.

If you look for these covers and cases on Flipkart, then you can avail them with much better deals. The online portal provides 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank Credit Cards, extra benefit of Refund only if you pay online (Credit/ Debit Card, Net Banking, PhonePe), and Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

The company also comes with yet another valuable scheme. Under this, you can earn maximum 10 coins per order and with these coins you can enjoy exclusive benefits. Like, special offers on shopping, food and travel. You can join the Plus Membership with 50 coins.

While, Amazon too caters plenty of better deals. These comprise better 10% Instant Discount with HDFC Debit & Credit Cards, and EMI, Rs. 100 cashback on Rs. 499 or more for purchases made through Amazon Assistant, and 100% Purchase Protection Plan.

You can also get 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa debit card, credit card or ATM card, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 50 using BHIM UPI (available only on mobile app/website) or RuPay cards. These cashback offers will last on 30th September, 2018.

KAPAVER Xiaomi Poco F1 Phone Back Cover Case Available on Amazon

Key Specs

Matte Finish Single Layer TPU with Glossy Edges

Industrial Motivated design with Carbon Fiber Texture

Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops

Raised lip protect screen from scratches Volume Rocker Power Button symbol Bracevor Back Case Cover Shockproof TPU Cushioned Edges For Xiaomi Poco F1 Available on Amazon

Key Specs

COMPATIBILITY: Fits Only on Poco F1

PREMIUM DESIGN: High quality minimalist design to enhance your device outlooks

ANTI-SLIP: Anti slip grip surface on sides enables better handling of your device

SURFACE PROTECTION: Raised lip with extra cushion on edges ensures that your screen does not touch the surface when face down

PERFECT CUTOUTS: All cutouts are engineered to perfection to provide unfettered access to all ports and controls NKCASE Back Cover for POCO F1 (BLACK, Shock Proof, Rubber) Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover YuniKase Back Cover for POCO F1 Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Aeetz Full Protection Flexible Soft Anti Slip TPU Shock Proof Soft Back Cover Case For Mi Poco F1 Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Compatible with Mi POCO F1 - New released Special back case,exclusively design for Xiaomi Poco F1 (2018)

Made of flexible TPU and hexagon texture on the back, which is soft, durable and feel great in your hand.

Access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports.

This PU Leather Case will protect your device from scratches, bumps, and drops.

PRECISE BUTTONS & PORTS: Every button or port is as available as usual, allowing easy access to all functions without removing the case Designerz Hub Shockproof Anti Slip Leather Patterned Soft TPU Armor Back Cover for Xiaomi Poco F1 Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

Highly shock proof: Made of fine quality material this cover is soft and highly shockproof protect phone from accedental drops very easily and above all this cover is waterproof(your phone may not be) and washable reuseable time after time

Leather pattern design: Urban design combines of soft TPU and leather looking matte finish for ultimate looks on your precious investment

Full coverage: 360 degree coverage with raising lips from front to protect phone from ever angle

All over protection: Snug fit covering power switch with tactile buttons makes phone damage and does not collect dust

Anti slip: Made of perfect anti slip grip material provides excellent hand feeling with sides non slip design please note this cover is not made of leather Fortify Premium Soft Fabric Hybrid Protective Back Cover Case for Poco F1 by Xiaomi Available on Amazon/Flipkaret

Key Specs Raised Edge for both screen and camera protection.

Provides unique look and feel with real fabric texture

Made of premium silicon soft TPU material.

Shockproof Corners for ultimate drop protection.

Poco F1 Silicon Case Compatible with Poco F1 by Xiaomi (2018, Global) Johra 3 in 1 Detachable Anti-Scratch PC Hard Case 360° Full Body Shockproof Protection Back Case Cover Xiaomi Mi Poco F1 Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

3 IN 1 ASSEMBLY: Detachable Top and Bottom Make your Phone look Cool and Glossy. The Three Section Snap Together Firmly and Securely

MAXIMUM 360º PROTECTION:Made of hybrid hard plastic, which makes it more mill-resistant, the tough top and bottom pieces of the case make it shock absorbing to protect the four corners from accidentally drops and knocks, raised bezel lips around screen to protect against face-down drops

COMFORTABLE GRIP FEELING:With the matte finish design, the shell smooth like baby skin.PC spraying technology ensure the case anti-scratch, anti-skid, anti-fingerprint,anti-paint

CAMERA PROTECTION:0.3MM Higher than the camera protection design, which can effectively avoid camera wear / scratch and collision, life extension

PRECISE BUTTONS & PORTS: Every button or port is as available as usual, allowing easy access to all functions without removing the case Desirtech Back Cover for POCO F1 Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover LOFAD CASE Back Cover for POCO F1 Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover DASM United Poco F1 Premium Printed Designer Back Case Cover Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

We Use Advance 3d Printing Technology, which gives you Clear n Sharp Print

This is Poly Carbonate Hard Matte Printed Case, enough durable to protect your phone from bumps nd drops

This cover has Precise Cuts for all buttons, mics and speakers for more comfortable.

Purely Scracth Free, Waterproof, Never Fade away Print.

Perfectly Fit and suits your personality without any disturbance of your phone. Xiaomi Poco F1 2018 Case Available on Amazon/Flipkart

Key Specs

