Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in India this week under Rs. 10,000

India is a land of people with more common interest. This interest lies with the fact of purchasing of some user friendly devices, in a lesser price range. It is with these devices that common users acquire the best technical aspects which are value of money.

There are couple of smartphones which come with some spectacular features, that hardly exist in few expensive phones. From the likes of earlier weeks, users have already seen such devices. Even this week also you are going to see several phones under Rs. 10,000.

These phones come in bundles of better features which are- 18:9 HD screen, Dual SIM plus microSD, fast face and fingerprint sensor, and dual rear cameras with couple of good attributes. Other important specs include snappy processor, good graphics, use of Android Oreo, and strong backup.

Besides, you can also avail additional features on one of the device that include shopping mall and dual apps support. While one of the device is likely to be upgraded with the MIUI 10 skin on top of Android Oreo, which offers new and amazing set of features.

So, we have prepared a list of these handsets that you can look below. These phones have every essential requirement at their respective price value.