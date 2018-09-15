Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in India this week under Rs. 10,000

Related Articles
India is a land of people with more common interest. This interest lies with the fact of purchasing of some user friendly devices, in a lesser price range. It is with these devices that common users acquire the best technical aspects which are value of money.
There are couple of smartphones which come with some spectacular features, that hardly exist in few expensive phones. From the likes of earlier weeks, users have already seen such devices. Even this week also you are going to see several phones under Rs. 10,000.
These phones come in bundles of better features which are- 18:9 HD screen, Dual SIM plus microSD, fast face and fingerprint sensor, and dual rear cameras with couple of good attributes. Other important specs include snappy processor, good graphics, use of Android Oreo, and strong backup.
Besides, you can also avail additional features on one of the device that include shopping mall and dual apps support. While one of the device is likely to be upgraded with the MIUI 10 skin on top of Android Oreo, which offers new and amazing set of features.
So, we have prepared a list of these handsets that you can look below. These phones have every essential requirement at their respective price value.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Best Price of Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Best Price of Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Vivo Y71i
Best Price of Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
- 6 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3360 mAh Li-ion Battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Infinix Note 5
Best Price of Infinix Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Glass Display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Helio P23 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 12MP Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- 4500mAh battery
OPPO A71 2018
Best Price of OPPO A71 2018
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5 32GB
Best Price of Redmi 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Best Price of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
- 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 4850 MAh Battery
Honor Holly 4
Best Price of Honor Holly 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 28mm 5P lens, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
Lava Z61
Best Price of Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery