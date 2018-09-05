Best smartphones with Face Unlock feature under Rs. 10,000

Related Articles
Smartphones with FACE-UNLOCK feature is what users prefer, nowadays. This feature has been leaving deep impact into a user's mind. However, with the infusion of such sophisticated attribute, the price of some devices go higher putting them into a category called "Premium Devices".
As, a result few users fail to purchase them and subsequently get deprived of using face unlock feature. But this is no longer a concerning issue, as the makers are now coming up with this feature on several devices under a range of Rs. 10,000.
The prime reason to use face unlock feature is just because of its tighter security. Other important benefits include- the integration process is easy and flawless, high accuracy allows avoiding false identification, facial recognition system is fully automated, and time fraud will be excluded.
While there are some cons as well which are- difficulties with data processing and storing, troubles with images size and quality, and strong influence of the camera angle. The feature undergoes series of cycle before executing the final task which goes this way: Capture of physical or behavioral samples, Extraction of gathered data, Comparison of collected data, and finally Matching these data with the one from a facial database. The entire process takes just seconds to operate.
We have also shared a list of some phones below, which cater the high-grade feature that a user might be looking for. The devices mentioned in the list come with the face unlock which works blazingly fast.
Redmi 6
Best Price of Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Alcatel 3V
Best Price of Alcatel 3V
Key Specs
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7C
Best Price of Honor 7C
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Coolpad Mega 5A
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2
Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Vivo Y71i
Best Price of Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
- 6 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 3360 mAh Li-ion Battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad Core Processor
- Android Oreo 8.0
- face unlock
- Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
iVooMi i2 Lite
Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
- Facial Recognition/Unlock
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2)
Best Price of Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
iVooMi i2
Best Price of iVooMi i2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Comio X1 Note
Best Price of Comio X1 Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery