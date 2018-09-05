Best smartphones with Face Unlock feature under Rs. 10,000

Smartphones with FACE-UNLOCK feature is what users prefer, nowadays. This feature has been leaving deep impact into a user's mind. However, with the infusion of such sophisticated attribute, the price of some devices go higher putting them into a category called "Premium Devices".

As, a result few users fail to purchase them and subsequently get deprived of using face unlock feature. But this is no longer a concerning issue, as the makers are now coming up with this feature on several devices under a range of Rs. 10,000.

The prime reason to use face unlock feature is just because of its tighter security. Other important benefits include- the integration process is easy and flawless, high accuracy allows avoiding false identification, facial recognition system is fully automated, and time fraud will be excluded.

While there are some cons as well which are- difficulties with data processing and storing, troubles with images size and quality, and strong influence of the camera angle. The feature undergoes series of cycle before executing the final task which goes this way: Capture of physical or behavioral samples, Extraction of gathered data, Comparison of collected data, and finally Matching these data with the one from a facial database. The entire process takes just seconds to operate.

We have also shared a list of some phones below, which cater the high-grade feature that a user might be looking for. The devices mentioned in the list come with the face unlock which works blazingly fast.

Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7C

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Coolpad Mega 5A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Infinix Smart 2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Vivo Y71i

Key Specs

6 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor

3360 mAh Li-ion Battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.99 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad Core Processor

Android Oreo 8.0

face unlock

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery iVooMi i2 Lite

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support

Facial Recognition/Unlock

Android Oreo 8.1

4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery iVooMi i2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Comio X1 Note

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery