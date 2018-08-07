Smartphones with premium features you can buy under Rs. 20,000

India is a land of mixed culture, the country also comprises people with a different mentality. For instance, some people opt for high-end products and some like entry-level devices. Likewise, there is a separate category called "Mid End".

This is an ideal category, where a huge number of consumers show interests in buying these phones. There is hardly any user, who wants to get away with no overlooking of premium features in the phones of a mid-range category. They want their devices to have all the necessary attributes in their respective price value.

We can understand their requirements and expectation. Having closely figured out their needs, we bring to you a list which comes with smartphones with premium features under Rs 20,000.

Under such price range, you will be surprised to see that these devices sport some outstanding features, giving tougher competition to other high-end mobiles Like the Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 packs a 6-inch Super AMOLED "Infinity Display", Huawei P20 Lite sports speedy face recognition, Oppo F7 has an iPhone X type notch and more.

To know the detailed features of other devices as well, you must have a look at the mentioned list.