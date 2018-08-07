ENGLISH

Smartphones with premium features you can buy under Rs. 20,000

    India is a land of mixed culture, the country also comprises people with a different mentality. For instance, some people opt for high-end products and some like entry-level devices. Likewise, there is a separate category called "Mid End".

    This is an ideal category, where a huge number of consumers show interests in buying these phones. There is hardly any user, who wants to get away with no overlooking of premium features in the phones of a mid-range category. They want their devices to have all the necessary attributes in their respective price value.

    We can understand their requirements and expectation. Having closely figured out their needs, we bring to you a list which comes with smartphones with premium features under Rs 20,000.

    Under such price range, you will be surprised to see that these devices sport some outstanding features, giving tougher competition to other high-end mobiles Like the Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 packs a 6-inch Super AMOLED "Infinity Display", Huawei P20 Lite sports speedy face recognition, Oppo F7 has an iPhone X type notch and more.

    To know the detailed features of other devices as well, you must have a look at the mentioned list.

    Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Face Unlock
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 mAh Battery

    Huawei P20 Lite

    Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Honor 9N 128GB

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Vivo Z10

    Best Price of Vivo Z10
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3225mAh built-in battery

    HTC Desire 12 Plus

    Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2965mAh battery

    Oppo RealMe 1 128GB

    Best Price of RealMe 1 128GB
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3410mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy On6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Oppo F5

    Best Price of Oppo F5
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh built-in battery

    Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

    Best Price of Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 13:56 [IST]
