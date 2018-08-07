Smartphones with premium features you can buy under Rs. 20,000

Related Articles
- Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop range of laptops now available in India: Price starts at Rs 86,999
-
- Nokia smartphones Android 9 Pie update confirmed
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Vs Honor Play: Almost flagship smartphones
- Oppo A5 likely coming to India next week; could be priced under Rs. 15,000
- Google Pixel isn't the only phone to get Android 9 Pie on release day
- Xiaomi Mi 8 global variant could be coming soon
India is a land of mixed culture, the country also comprises people with a different mentality. For instance, some people opt for high-end products and some like entry-level devices. Likewise, there is a separate category called "Mid End".
This is an ideal category, where a huge number of consumers show interests in buying these phones. There is hardly any user, who wants to get away with no overlooking of premium features in the phones of a mid-range category. They want their devices to have all the necessary attributes in their respective price value.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Freedom sale Exchange offers on smartphones: Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and more
We can understand their requirements and expectation. Having closely figured out their needs, we bring to you a list which comes with smartphones with premium features under Rs 20,000.
Under such price range, you will be surprised to see that these devices sport some outstanding features, giving tougher competition to other high-end mobiles Like the Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 packs a 6-inch Super AMOLED "Infinity Display", Huawei P20 Lite sports speedy face recognition, Oppo F7 has an iPhone X type notch and more.
SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of this week: Xiaomi Mi A2, BlackBerry Evolve, Qin AI Phone and more
To know the detailed features of other devices as well, you must have a look at the mentioned list.
Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 mAh Battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9 Youth
Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Honor 9N 128GB
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Vivo Z10
Best Price of Vivo Z10
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
HTC Desire 12 Plus
Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2965mAh battery
Oppo RealMe 1 128GB
Best Price of RealMe 1 128GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F5
Best Price of Oppo F5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Best Price of Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery