Most trending smartphones of this week: Xiaomi Mi A2, BlackBerry Evolve, Qin AI Phone and more

In the previous week, smartphones like the Oneplus 6, the Honor 10, the LG V30 Plus and more were considered as the top flagship devices. Even now, this list of gadgets holds a stronger position in the market, and users can't still get enough of it. On purchasing these highly advanced gadgets one thing is sure that, users are having an amazing experience.

However, there is a section of people in India, who are looking for the latest devices. These tech lovers are always on the look for way more intelligent devices. The level of unsatiated mind that they are bestowed with, is abysmal.

So, let's make you feel satisfied with the unveiling of some of the trending smartphones, that look influential. Like past weeks, this week also offers spectacular phones with top class features.

Like, the Nokia 6.1 Plus which uses a powerful Snapdragon 630 Octa-core chipset, the Mi A2 has a large balanced display, while the Galaxy J6 comes with a sturdy built along with compactness, and there are more devices which comes with superb attributes.

If you are really interested in the most trending devices in this week, then we have mentioned a list below. With this highly remarkable list, users can get to know lot more about the latest mobiles and their diverse set of features under their respective price value.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key Sepcs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 BlackBerry Evolve and EvolveX Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras

EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J8 Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Huawei Nova 3i Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO , Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Key Specs 5.84 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 5MP Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Oppo Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging Qin AI Phone Key Specs

2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.3GHz dual-core SC9820E ARM Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali T82 GPU

256MB RAM

512MB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android-based Mocor 5 OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

3.5mm audio jack, AAC 1511 box speakers

IR sensor

4G VoLTE

Oppo F7

Key Specs 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery