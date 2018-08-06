Most trending smartphones of this week: Xiaomi Mi A2, BlackBerry Evolve, Qin AI Phone and more

Related Articles
-
In the previous week, smartphones like the Oneplus 6, the Honor 10, the LG V30 Plus and more were considered as the top flagship devices. Even now, this list of gadgets holds a stronger position in the market, and users can't still get enough of it. On purchasing these highly advanced gadgets one thing is sure that, users are having an amazing experience.
However, there is a section of people in India, who are looking for the latest devices. These tech lovers are always on the look for way more intelligent devices. The level of unsatiated mind that they are bestowed with, is abysmal.
So, let's make you feel satisfied with the unveiling of some of the trending smartphones, that look influential. Like past weeks, this week also offers spectacular phones with top class features.
Like, the Nokia 6.1 Plus which uses a powerful Snapdragon 630 Octa-core chipset, the Mi A2 has a large balanced display, while the Galaxy J6 comes with a sturdy built along with compactness, and there are more devices which comes with superb attributes.
If you are really interested in the most trending devices in this week, then we have mentioned a list below. With this highly remarkable list, users can get to know lot more about the latest mobiles and their diverse set of features under their respective price value.
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
BlackBerry Evolve and EvolveX
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Evolve - 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- EvolveX - Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB (Evolve) / 6GB (EvolveX) RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Evolve - 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras
- EvolveX - 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J8
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3i
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO , Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro)
- 5.84 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo Find X
Best Price of Oppo Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Qin AI Phone
- 2.8-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.3GHz dual-core SC9820E ARM Cortex A53 processor with ARM Mali T82 GPU
- 256MB RAM
- 512MB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android-based Mocor 5 OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 3.5mm audio jack, AAC 1511 box speakers
- IR sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 1480mAh battery
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery