BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 24,990

BlackBerry has launched two mid-tier smartphones in India with a starting price of Rs 24,990. Just like the BlackBerry Key2, the BlackBerry Evolve and the BlackBerry Evolve X will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Unlike the BlackBerry Key2, which has a physical QWERTY keypad, the Evolve range of smartphones from BlackBerry offers an all-display design like most of the smartphones. According to Ashok Kumar Gupta, these smartphones have been designed in India for India. Just like the Key2, the major USP of these devices is the user security and privacy.

Availability and pricing

Both smartphones will be exclusively available on Amazon. The Evolve will be available by the end of August and the Evolve X will be available in September for Rs 24,990, and Rs 34,900, respectively.

Offers

Reliance Jio Cashback offer of Rs 3950

5% instant cashback on ICICI Credit cards on EMI transactions

BlackBerry Evolve specifications

The BlackBerry Evolve is the most affordable smartphone in the lot and is priced at Rs 24,990. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch display with the modern 18:9 aspect ratio running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset. This chipset is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup (13 MP + 13 MP) and a 16 MP front-facing camera. Both cameras do offer 1080p video recording and support features like bokeh effect and studio lighting as well.

BlackBerry Evolve X specifications

The Evolve X also has a 5.99-inch display with FHD resolution along with the modern 18:9 aspect ratio protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

Just like the Evolve, the Evolve X also has a dual camera setup (12 MP + 13 MP) with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with an improved f/2.0 aperture. The primary camera does support features like bokeh effect, 4k video recording, and studio lighting.

Both smartphones have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging via USB type C port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability, whereas the Evolve X does support Qi-based wireless charging as well.

These smartphones also have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Evolve comes with Bluetooth 4.2, whereas the Evolve X supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0 with a dual-band Wi-Fi supports (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz on both slots).