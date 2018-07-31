BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X might be launched on August 2 in India

BlackBerry might be losing its hold in the Indian market; however, the company doesn't want to give in yet. Recently, BlackBerry had launched the BlackBerry Kry2 in the Indian market earlier this year. Now, the Optiemus Infracom limited which the company that owns the rights to market the BlackBerry smartphones in the country is all ready for new innings. It is expected that a new BlackBerry device is all set to make an entry in the Indian smartphone market.

It is being reported that the company has begun sending out media invites for a launch event on August 2nd this year. However, there is no official statement made by BlackBerry on what the company has in store for the event attendees on that day. Some media speculations are pointing out that the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X smartphones could be launched at the scheduled event.

Also read, Blackberry Key2 vs other smartphones under Rs. 50,000

It is also worth noting the fact here that unlike most of the new smartphones whose specs are often leaked way before the official launch of the devices, the company has been able to keep the spec-sheets of both the upcoming devices a secret. However, according to some unconfirmed reports, it seems that both the devices will skip on the BlackBerry's iconic QWERTY keypad.

Some further reports suggest that both the Blackberry Evolve and Evolve X would be the first devices from the company that will ship with the latest 18:9 aspect ratio display. Under the hood, the Blackberry Evolve is expected to be backed by the Snapdragon 660 Soc while the Evolve X could feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

It is being further speculated that the BlackBerry Evolve will ship with a minimum 4GB of RAM, whereas the Evolve X said to feature 6GB of RAM. There is no information available as of now that what the device will have to offer in terms of storage. Both the devices are expected to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which could offer some decent screen-on time for users with maximum power use.

Both the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X should be apt for the users who would like to stick to the BlackBerry branded devices and can skip on physical keyboards. It will be interesting to see how well the audience accepts the devices.