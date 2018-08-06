Flipkart Freedom sale Exchange offers on smartphones: Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and more

The smartphone industry in India is a booming sector with around 36 percent of all Indian mobile users expected to own a smartphone by 2018. It is also estimated that the figure would be around 39% by 2019. The sales of these devices have been constantly reaching the zenith. With a greater number of purchases, the users also acquire a diverse set of features based on the respective price point and type of category they are looking for.

On the other hand, there are users who start feeling bored on using the phones after a certain duration. They always want their gadgets to get updated and feel new, failing which they gradually go for the purchase of new mobiles.

As a result, they end up spending an unnecessary amount of money. This is a situation, where exchange offers come as a healing power for those users. The giant Indian E-commerce Flipkart has recently launched a scheme called "Flipkart Freedom sale Exchange Offers on Smartphones". Under this, users will get a golden chance to exchange their old mobiles with the brand-new ones.

During this process, they are also likely to get the new devices with upgraded features. The Flipkart also offers an option of no cost EMI. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.

So, we have mentioned a list of mobiles from different categories, which users can use to replace with their old devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Google Pixel 2 XL (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1 (Get upto Rs 10,000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 Battery Samsung Galaxy On6 (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7A (Get upto Rs 8,500 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J8 (Get upto Rs 14,150 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, ANT+, GPS

3500mAh battery Honor 9 Lite (Get upto Rs 10,000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Asus Zenfone 5Z (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS displa

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 (Get upto Rs 12,000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

3000mAh battery Vivo V9 (Get upto Rs 15,150 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Redmi Note 5 (Get upto Rs 9,000 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Apple iPhone 8 (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant Apple iPhone 6s Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

iOS v9 operating system

A9 chip 64-bit architecture processor

2GB RAM

64GB internal memory and single nano SIM

Lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 24 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 384 hours