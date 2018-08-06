Flipkart Freedom sale Exchange offers on smartphones: Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL and more

Related Articles
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on mobiles, laptops and more
-
- Flipkart Plus, an Amazon Prime rival will be launched on August 15
- UPTO 60% off on bOAT Music Accessories: Headphones, Bluetooth Speaker and more
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer
- Oppo Find X now up for pre-order exclusively via Flipkart
- Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB storage variant to be available from July 30
The smartphone industry in India is a booming sector with around 36 percent of all Indian mobile users expected to own a smartphone by 2018. It is also estimated that the figure would be around 39% by 2019. The sales of these devices have been constantly reaching the zenith. With a greater number of purchases, the users also acquire a diverse set of features based on the respective price point and type of category they are looking for.
SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of this week: Xiaomi Mi A2, BlackBerry Evolve, Qin AI Phone and more
On the other hand, there are users who start feeling bored on using the phones after a certain duration. They always want their gadgets to get updated and feel new, failing which they gradually go for the purchase of new mobiles.
SEE ALSO: Amazon Independence Day offers (Aug 9th-12th): Oneplus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21 and more
As a result, they end up spending an unnecessary amount of money. This is a situation, where exchange offers come as a healing power for those users. The giant Indian E-commerce Flipkart has recently launched a scheme called "Flipkart Freedom sale Exchange Offers on Smartphones". Under this, users will get a golden chance to exchange their old mobiles with the brand-new ones.
SEE ALSO: Amazon Independence Day offers (Aug 9th-12th): Oneplus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21 and more
During this process, they are also likely to get the new devices with upgraded features. The Flipkart also offers an option of no cost EMI. For shopping electronic and other products, you can use company's Flipkart app Free shipping & COD.
So, we have mentioned a list of mobiles from different categories, which users can use to replace with their old devices.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 XL (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone MAX Pro M1 (Get upto Rs 10,000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 Battery
Samsung Galaxy On6 (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7A (Get upto Rs 8,500 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 (Get upto Rs 14,150 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, ANT+, GPS
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite (Get upto Rs 10,000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Asus Zenfone 5Z (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS displa
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6 (Get upto Rs 12,000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V9 (Get upto Rs 15,150 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Redmi Note 5 (Get upto Rs 9,000 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Apple iPhone 8 (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Apple iPhone 6s Plus (Get upto Rs 15,950 off on exchange)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- iOS v9 operating system
- A9 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 2GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- Lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 24 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 384 hours