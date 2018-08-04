Amazon Independence Day offers (Aug 9th-12th): Oneplus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note 8, Vivo X21 and more

Smartphones and various other electronic products have been witnessing a sharp steep on their sales. Users keep looking forward to gadgets with amazing features. Their lush eyes and avid desires have enabled manufacturers to design more products.

However, in the process of manufacturing these gadgets, our makers are also coming with highly sophisticated devices which are categorized as "Premium Class Phones". This particular class shatters all the hope and chances of common users to purchase the devices.

The giant E-commerce- Amazon India, has closely analyzed the problems. It is now coming up with a great scheme called "Amazon Independence Day Offers". Under this scheme, the site offers up to 40% off on mobiles and additional discount rates on other accessories. It also offers a 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no cost EMI, great exchange offers, and guarantees total damage protection.

On noteworthy aspect, these offers will stay for a limited duration from 9th to 12th August 2018. So, you must grab the golden opportunity before the sale shuts down. To ease you with better choices of products at Amazon, we have shared a list below.

Exchange offer on OnePlus 6 Offers:

1. ICICI: Rs. 1500 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions 2. No Cost EMI (3/6 months) available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price* 3. Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus 6 4. Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811)* 5. Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback 6. Kindle: Pay 6%* for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500* 7. Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Special discounts and Exchange offer on Real Me1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3410mAh battery Extra Exchange offer on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Discount and Exchange offer on Vivo NEX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU (NEX S) / Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU (NEX A)

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Discounts and Exchange offer on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Discount offer on Galaxy on7 Prime Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Discount and Exchange offer on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 40+20+8MP triple primary camera system by Leica and 24MP selfie camera with 3D Portrait Lighting. 5X Hybrid zoom, AI Image stabilisation and 960 fps Super Slow Video Mode

New HUAWEI OLED FullView Display of 15.49 cms (6.1-inch) with 1080 x 2240 pixels resolution and 408 ppi pixel density. Gradient Structure Colored Glass Body

Android v8.1 operating system with 2.36GHz Cortex A73 + 1.8GHz Cortex A53 Kirin 970 octa core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance. Long Battery Life with 4000mAh Battery Discount and Exchange offer on LG V30 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0