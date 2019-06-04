Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Date Revealed – Is It Different From Mi Band 3?

Mi Band 4 – Design And Display

Previous reports have leaked a lot of information about the Mi Band 4. Now, the same has been confirmed by the company. Going by the same, the company will ditch the usual monochrome display in favor of a color display. The leaked render shown above also show the same. Besides the change in the screen, there will be a beefed up battery. While the Mi Band 3 used an 110mAh battery, its sequel is speculated to use a more capacious 135mAh battery.

Following the same, the NCC certification in Taiwan revealed the close-up pictures of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. These images confirmed the presence of a tracker module combo and a touch screen. We can expect the company to bring a waterproof design this time, which was introduced with the Mi Band 3.

Expected Features Of Mi Band 4

Talking about the Mi Band 4 features, this upcoming wearable from Xiaomi received the Bluetooth certification lately revealing that there will be two variants. One comes with NFC support and has the model number XMSH08HM and the other without NFC carrying the model number XMSH07HM.

Furthermore, the leaked renders of the device revealed support for six sport modes showing treadmill running, cycling, running and more. The renders suggested that the Mi Band 4 will arrive with the Xiao AI smart assistant to control the smart device. The other major feature is the ability to control music playback on the smartphone paired with the wearable.

Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched back in 2018 for Rs. 1,999 and is one of the best selling fitness bands in the country. Notably, it made the company dominate the wearable market segment. Though it came with improvements over the Mi Band 2, its predecessor, it still was launched at the same price as the previous generation model.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to feature upgrades in terms of battery and display, we can still expect it to be priced competitively as the Mi Band 3 even if not the same pricing of Rs. 1,999. This way, the company will be able to take its wearable devices to the masses and retain the lead position in the market. But we need to wait for a while to know about the same.