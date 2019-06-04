ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Date Revealed – Is It Different From Mi Band 3?

    By
    |

    After numerous leaks and speculations regarding the next-generation wearable from Xiaomi, the company's MIJIA or Mi Ecosystem brand has confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will be announced on June 11. This year, the wearable device, which is the successor to the Mi Band 3 launched in 2018 is all set to come with a slew of improvements.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Date Revealed

     

    Well, the company has taken to its official Weibo handle to confirm that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be unveiled next week. The post further confirms that the upcoming wearable device will have a longer battery life and color display, which are notable enhancements that Mi fans were looking forward to have in the wearable device.

    Mi Band 4 – Design And Display

    Previous reports have leaked a lot of information about the Mi Band 4. Now, the same has been confirmed by the company. Going by the same, the company will ditch the usual monochrome display in favor of a color display. The leaked render shown above also show the same. Besides the change in the screen, there will be a beefed up battery. While the Mi Band 3 used an 110mAh battery, its sequel is speculated to use a more capacious 135mAh battery.

    Following the same, the NCC certification in Taiwan revealed the close-up pictures of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. These images confirmed the presence of a tracker module combo and a touch screen. We can expect the company to bring a waterproof design this time, which was introduced with the Mi Band 3.

    Expected Features Of Mi Band 4
     

    Expected Features Of Mi Band 4

    Talking about the Mi Band 4 features, this upcoming wearable from Xiaomi received the Bluetooth certification lately revealing that there will be two variants. One comes with NFC support and has the model number XMSH08HM and the other without NFC carrying the model number XMSH07HM.

    Furthermore, the leaked renders of the device revealed support for six sport modes showing treadmill running, cycling, running and more. The renders suggested that the Mi Band 4 will arrive with the Xiao AI smart assistant to control the smart device. The other major feature is the ability to control music playback on the smartphone paired with the wearable.

    Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched back in 2018 for Rs. 1,999 and is one of the best selling fitness bands in the country. Notably, it made the company dominate the wearable market segment. Though it came with improvements over the Mi Band 2, its predecessor, it still was launched at the same price as the previous generation model.

    Given that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to feature upgrades in terms of battery and display, we can still expect it to be priced competitively as the Mi Band 3 even if not the same pricing of Rs. 1,999. This way, the company will be able to take its wearable devices to the masses and retain the lead position in the market. But we need to wait for a while to know about the same.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi band 4 news wearables
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue