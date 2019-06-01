Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked Renders —Color Display, AI Support And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is said to be working on its latest smartphone the Mi Band 4 and today the first set of images of the smart band has surfaced on the web. The leak reveals the display and the design of the upcoming fitness tracker. Last week the leaked render suggests that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will arrive with a colored screen instead of a black and white display.

The leaked images of the fitness tracker were spotted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. TheMobileIndian was the first site to report the leak. It has been reported that the forthcoming Mi Band 4 will ditch the capacitive button and arrive with a touch panel support.

Apart from all this, the report also suggests that the fitness band will sport a bigger battery as compared to the Mi Band 3, and it is will also feature Xiao AI which is the company's own personal assistant. While looking at the leaked images you can notice that the design of the band will remain the same but the display looks colorful, this will an attractive element to the fitness tracker.

Xioami might have taken this step to include a colored display because there is a number of brands who are offering colored screen in the same price segment which Mi Band 3 is in the market. Brands like Infinix, Oraimo, Huawei, Honor and others are offering colored display in the same price segment.

According to previous leaks, the Mi Band 4 will arrive with a 135mAh battery instead of a 110mAh battery which is placed in the Mi Band 3. Moreover, the company is also creating a design in which you need not have to dismantle the device every time when you need to charge it.

Earlier, it has been reported that the fitness band have received Bluetooth certification. Moreover, the device is also confirmed to arrive in two models. One will be with NFC and the another will support Bluetooth 5.0. Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming Xioami Mi Band 4.