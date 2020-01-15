Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Starts Receiving New MIUI Update In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has presented us with some capable affordable smartphones in its Redmi Note series last year. The Redmi Note 8 is one of them. The device was launched as the first smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer with a 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The company has released a new MIUI-based update for the handset in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Firmware Update India Details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro firmware is rolling out with MIUI v11.0.4.0.PGGINXM build number. Notably, this update is different from the Android 10-based EMUI update released for the device in China.

The latest update weighs around 373MB and is being made available as OTA (over-the-air). This is a standard procedure for firmware update rollouts. But, you can always check the update manually in the Software Update section located in the Settings tab.

As for the changelog, the update brings along the December 2019 Android security patch. It also brings a fix for the issue with SMS messaging where users in some regions were not receiving the texts.

Besides, the improved security and improved system stability, the update doesn't bring any new features. But, we can expect the Android 10-base EMUI update for the Indian masses in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Key Features And Specifications

The primary highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is its four cameras at the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and another 2MP sensor for the bokeh effect.

The device flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The waterdrop notch consists of a 20MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

An octa-core MediaTek Heli G90T processor takes care of processing. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is kept alive by a 4,500 mAH battery that comes with fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India