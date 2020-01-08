Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange Shade News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro debuted last year in four different colors. The device is now launched in a new Twilight Orange color option. Besides the new paint job, the new variant doesn't come with any kind of hardware change.

It is launched with an FHD+ display complemented by a waterdrop notch and offers a 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The device has been announced in the Chinese market and Xiaomi is yet to reveal its global launch timeline. Apart from this, the device comes in Hallo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black, and Ocean Green colors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Primary Hardware And Software Features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro's key highlight is its quad-rear camera module housing a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor. Xiaomi became the first brand to introduce such a massive sensor in the affordable segment.

Aiding the primary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an additional 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It comes with HDR support and features a waterdrop notch that houses a 20MP selfie snapper.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is the brain of operations. The handset runs on Android Pie OS with MIUI skin overlay. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel and a Face Unlock feature.

The smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and offers standard connectivity options such as dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with fast charging support.

