Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro New Variant Shows Up On TENNA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was introduced as the first affordable smartphone equipped with a 64MP quad-camera setup. The company had launched the device with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration. Both of these have been made available via a limited period open sale in the country. Now, it seems that the company is working on another model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro New Model In Works

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 4GB RAM has made an appearance on TENNA. It has been spotted with the M1906GT model number. Besides, the RAM no other change in the hardware has been suggested by the TENNA listing.

While Xiaomi has not dropped any hints regarding the arrival of a new Redmi Note 8 Pro model, the TENNA listing could be suggesting an imminent launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Primary Hardware And Software Features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers an FHD+ display that measures 6.53-inches in size and is an LCD panel. It offers 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, has a waterdrop notch and uses the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of imaging, the quad-camera module at the rear houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle-sensor. The other sensors include a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth lens. To capture selfies, there is a 20MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The handset runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device ships with Android Pie OS that is layered with an MIUI skin on top.

It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. To keep everything in check is a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

