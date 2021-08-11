Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Goes Official With S Pen And Under-Display Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the wait is over and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is now official at the Unpacked event. This is the third-generation foldable smartphone featuring IPX8 water resistance and S Pen support. The smartphone comes with other notable highlights including display, performance, and durability enhancements.

The biggest change as compared to its predecessors is the S Pen support. The smartphone lets you choose between the S Pen Pen and the new S Pen Fold Edition, an exclusive accessory designed for the needs of the Galaxy Z Fold3. It is relatively smaller than S Pen Pro and misses out on Bluetooth though it still performs Air commands. Also, it does not have a slot for the S Pen and you need to buy a special case just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 flaunts a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x adaptive display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is an under-display selfie camera sensor, which is the first time Samsung has opted for a UD camera. It is a 4MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. Also, there is another 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera within a punch-hole cutout that is meant for selfies. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch unit with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 uses a 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC supporting mmWave 5G and Sub6 support. It is teamed up with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage space. The device runs Android 11 OS topped with One UI.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has a similar camera unit without any upgrade. It features a 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, another 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a third 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x zoom. The other notable aspects include Dual Pixel AF and OIS.

Even the rear panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 uses an Armor Aluminum frame that makes it durable and the internal display is toughened up to withstand abuse. The device is fueled by a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 11W wireless fast charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.

Other notable aspects include stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IPX8 water-resistant rating, connectivity features including 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, HE160, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Ultra Wide Band, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in three different colors - Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green. The 256GB variant is priced a $1799.99 (approx. Rs. 1,33,600) while the 512GB variant is priced at $1899.99 (approx. Rs. 1,41,100). The pre-orders starts today from today and it will start shipping from August 27. The Z Fold S Pen costs $49.99 (approx. Rs.3,700) while the S Pen Pro is priced at $99.99 (approx. Rs. 7,400). The India price remains unknown for now.

