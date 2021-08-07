Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Opens For Pre-Booking; Should You Upgrade? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just a few days away, bringing in the next-gen flagships. The virtual event will be unveiling the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with its foldable design. Both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are up for pre-booking in India ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pre-Booking

Samsung has opened its doors for pre-booking the upcoming Galaxy flagship but has refrained from specifying the names of the smartphones. If you're interested, you can head over to the Samsung e-store or the Samsung Shop app and pay a token amount of Rs. 2,000 to pre-book the upcoming smartphones.

Samsung mentions that customers who pre-book will get the Next Galaxy VIP Pass. This pass allows customers to get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for free, which is presently priced at Rs. 2,699. Additionally, the Rs. 2,000 token amount will be adjusted towards the price of the new foldable phone of your choice.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Brochure Details

The brochure, shared by GizNext, shows the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 in multiple angles, revealing its white color rear panel. Samsung has also shared its key specifications and how the foldable, flip design works for everyone. "A new look everyone will flip for" is the tagline the company is going with.

The upcoming flip phone is tipped to flaunt a small 4.2-inch panel with a 1.9-inch display that appears when folded. When the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is flipped open, you can explore the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 will get its power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 Launch: Should You Upgrade?

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian time. The virtual event will see the launch of foldable smartphones, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, and much more. The design, specs, and features of the upcoming flagships look to offer a premium smartphone experience with unique style and design. If you're looking for such an upgrade, pre-booking the smartphone seems a good choice as you get a free gift.

