    Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022: Best Deals On Top Selling Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    After the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart, Samsung has started hosting the Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022. During this sale, the company is offering attractive discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones for its buyers.

     
    Samsung Republic Fest Sale: Best Deals On Top Selling Samsung Mobiles

    If you are looking to buy a new smartphone from Samsung and want discounts and offers, then you can make use of the Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022. Lets take a look at the offers below.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB), (21% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB), (21% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 49,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 21% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, (51% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, (51% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 35,749

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,749 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, (29% Off)
     

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, (29% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 59,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 140,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 140,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, (11% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, (11% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 75,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, (37% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, (37% Off)

    Offer:
    Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at 37% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, (29% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, (29% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 100,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 76,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (29% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (29% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 21,999

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
