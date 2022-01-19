Just In
Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022: Best Deals On Top Selling Samsung Smartphones
After the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart, Samsung has started hosting the Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022. During this sale, the company is offering attractive discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones for its buyers.
If you are looking to buy a new smartphone from Samsung and want discounts and offers, then you can make use of the Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022. Lets take a look at the offers below.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB), (21% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 21% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, (51% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 35,749
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 51% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,749 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, (29% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 59,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 140,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 140,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, (11% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 75,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, (37% Off)
Offer:
Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at 37% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, (29% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 100,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 76,999
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (29% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Republic Fest Sale Deal Price: Rs. 21,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Fest Sale 2022 . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
