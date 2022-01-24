ENGLISH

    Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale: Best Discount Offers On iQOO Smartphones

    By
    |

    Smartphones are available in a wide range today. Particularly, we have game-centric smartphones from top brands like iQOO. What's more, iQOO has consistently supported the Indian gaming community by sponsoring several gaming events. For instance, the Battlegrounds Mobile India series is sponsored by iQOO, giving winners a free smartphone. If you're looking for a new gaming smartphone, the Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale is the best place to head to.

     

    The Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale is offering some of the best discounts on iQOO smartphones. These include the iQOO 7 5G series, iQOO Z3 series, iQOO Z5 series, and much more. Going into the details, the Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale is offering both the iQOO 7 5G and the iQOO 7 Legend 5G at a discount.

    These phones can be bought as low as Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. Apart from this, the Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale is also offering the iQOO Z3 5G at a 16 percent discount, costing just Rs. 20,990. Plus, the iQOO Z5 5Gis now available for just Rs. 23,990 at the Amazon iQOO Republic Day Sale.

    iQOO 7 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,989 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,999 (14% Off)

    iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon iQoo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z3 5G
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,944 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,954 (16% Off)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon iQoo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,969 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,979 (20% Off)

    iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon iQoo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% Off)

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon iQoo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

