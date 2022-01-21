Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Best Vivo Smartphones

Vivo V23 Pro (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,990 (7% OFF )

Vivo V23 Pro is available at 7% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X70 Pro+ (12+256)

Deal Price Rs. 79,990 ; MRP: Rs. 84,990 (5% OFF )

Vivo X70 Pro+ is available at 5% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y53s (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 18,490 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 ( 19% OFF )

Vivo Y53s is available at 19% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,490 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V23(8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% OFF )

Vivo V23 is available at 14% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X70 Pro (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% OFF )

Vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V21(8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 ( 9% OFF )

Vivo V21 is available at 9% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V19 (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 ( 19% OFF )

Vivo V19 is available at 19% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V21e (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 ( 10% OFF )

Vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X50 (8+128)

Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 ( 25% OFF)

Vivo X50 is available at 25% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.