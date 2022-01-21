ENGLISH

    Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Best Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Vivo is offering massive deals and discounts on its entire range of smartphones during the Vivo Republic Day Sale 2022. All these offers will be applicable on the Vivo India website and we have compiled some of the best deals available during the Vivo Republic Day Sale 2022.

     
    The newly announced Vivo V23 Pro and the Vivo V23 are now available for just Rs. 38,900, and Rs. 29,990, respectively. Similarly, flagship smartphones like the Vivo X70 Pro+ and the Vivo X70 Pro are now available for Rs. 79,990, and Rs. 46,900. Checkout all the best deals on Vivo India website available during the Vivo Republic Day Sale 2022.

    Vivo V23 Pro (8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,990 (7% OFF )

    Vivo V23 Pro is available at 7% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X70 Pro+ (12+256)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 79,990 ; MRP: Rs. 84,990 (5% OFF )

    Vivo X70 Pro+ is available at 5% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y53s (8+128)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 18,490 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 ( 19% OFF )

    Vivo Y53s is available at 19% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V23(8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% OFF )

    Vivo V23 is available at 14% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X70 Pro (8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% OFF )

    Vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V21(8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 ( 9% OFF )

    Vivo V21 is available at 9% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V19 (8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 ( 19% OFF )

    Vivo V19 is available at 19% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Vivo V21e (8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 ( 10% OFF )

    Vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X50 (8+128)

    Offer:
    Deal Price Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 ( 25% OFF)

    Vivo X50 is available at 25% discount during Vivo Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
