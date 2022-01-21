ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi 9i, And More

    By
    |

    Xiaomi smartphones have created a niche market for themselves. There are many attractive offerings that perform well at various price points. Especially, the affordable offerings are a success. Now, the company is hosting the Xiaomi Republic Day sale 2022 to provide discounts and offers on these products.

     
    Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Xiaomi Smartphones

    During the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2022, which is hosted between January 16 and January 21, consumers will get massive discounts on their favorite smartphone from the brand. Take a look at the discounts and offers on Redmi smartphones from here.

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999

    Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11i 5G,8GB+128GB

    Xiaomi 11i 5G,8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

    Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G,8GB+128GB
     

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G,8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X Pro 5G,8GB+128GB

    Mi 11X Pro 5G,8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G,8GB+128GB

    Mi 11X 5G,8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

    Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 11T 5G,8GB+128GB

    Redmi Note 11T 5G,8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

    Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S,8GB+128GB, Cosmic Purple

    Redmi Note 10S,8GB+128GB, Cosmic Purple

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999

    Redmi Note 10S is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 10 Prime, 6GB+128GB, Astral White

    Redmi 10 Prime, 6GB+128GB, Astral White

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

    Redmi 10 Prime is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB+128GB

    Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB+128GB

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499

    Redmi 9A is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9i

    Redmi 9i

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Redmi 9i is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9i Sport

    Redmi 9i Sport

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Redmi 9 Activ is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X