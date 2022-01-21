Just In
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi 9i, And More
Xiaomi smartphones have created a niche market for themselves. There are many attractive offerings that perform well at various price points. Especially, the affordable offerings are a success. Now, the company is hosting the Xiaomi Republic Day sale 2022 to provide discounts and offers on these products.
During the Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2022, which is hosted between January 16 and January 21, consumers will get massive discounts on their favorite smartphone from the brand. Take a look at the discounts and offers on Redmi smartphones from here.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G,8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G,8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G,8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G,8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11T 5G,8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S,8GB+128GB, Cosmic Purple
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999
Redmi Note 10S is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10 Prime, 6GB+128GB, Astral White
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Redmi 10 Prime is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB+128GB
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499
Redmi 9A is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9i
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Redmi 9i is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9i Sport
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 Activ
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Redmi 9 Activ is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
