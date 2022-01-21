Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi 9i, And More

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i 5G,8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G,8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G,8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G,8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G,8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S,8GB+128GB, Cosmic Purple

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999

Redmi Note 10S is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10 Prime, 6GB+128GB, Astral White

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

Redmi 10 Prime is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 8GB+128GB

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9A

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499

Redmi 9A is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9i

Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Redmi 9i is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9i Sport

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Redmi 9i Sport is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Activ

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

Redmi 9 Activ is available at discount during Xiaomi Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.