Just In
- 20 min ago WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages On WhatsApp Web
- 1 hr ago Build AMD-Powered Gaming PC Within Rs. 50,000 In India: Xbox One X, PS5 Alternative
- 1 hr ago Canon Launches EOS R5 C Hybrid Cinema Camera; Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, Automatic AF Zones, And More
- 1 hr ago iQoo 9 Pro Indian Variant Visits Geekbench; Price, Specifications Tipped
Don't Miss
- News SC rejects plea seeking stringent censorship of all Kangana Ranaut’s statements
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In Winter Of 2022
- Sports ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Preview; Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing
- Movies Salman Khan Counterattacks On The Allegations Against Him By Panvel Neighbour In The Ongoing Defamation Case
- Finance Chevron Total Exit Myanmar, Over Deteriorating Conditions
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Production Started: Deliveries To Commence From March 2022
- Lifestyle Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Why?
- Education Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen For Classes 1 To 12 From January 24
Amazon Accessories Saving Days Sale 2022: Alluring Offers On Power Banks, Headphones, And More
The online retailer Amazon India just concluded the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Now, it is hosting the Accessories Saving Days Sale for its users. If you want to buy any accessories such as headphones, power banks, screen protectors, etc., then you can choose the Amazon sale to get attractive offers on the same.
Notably, during this sale, you can get accessories at a discount from the online retailer as well as bank partners. Do check out the various discounts and offers you can get during the Amazon Accessories Saving Days sale 2022 from here.
Up To 60% Off On Power Banks
If you are looking forward to buying power banks, then you can get a discount of up to 60% on the same during the ongoing Amazon sale. Check out the list of power banks available on offer from here.
Headsets Starting From Rs. 179
Are you eyeing buying headsets? Well, you can get your hands on a pair of TWS headsets, over-the-ear headphones, and in-ear earphones among others from as low as Rs. 179.
Cases And Covers Starting From Rs. 99
During this ongoing accessories sale on Amazon, you can buy mobile cases and back covers to prevent your phone from scratches starting from Rs. 99.
Cables And Chargers Starting From Rs. 139
There is a wide collection of charging cables and chargers listed on Amazon India and you can purchase these accessories starting from Rs. 139.
Screen Protection Starting From Rs. 99
Looking out for screen protectors for your smartphone or tablet? Well, take a look at the Amazon India sale right now and get these starting from Rs. 99.
Up To 60% Off On Mobile Holder
Mobile holders are useful accessories for those who are on the go. If you want to purchase one such accessory, then the ongoing Amazon Accessories Saving Days Sale 2022 is the right time for you to buy one at a discount.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115