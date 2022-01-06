Best Smartwatches To Monitor Your Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Level To Buy In 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

COVID-19 outbreak has made everyone health-conscious. It is important to keep track of vitals like heart rate and blood oxygen level, which can now be done using smartwatches and smart bands.

Here is the list of smartwatches that are available in India, which offers the best blood oxygen monitor (SpO2) sensor. We have included premium smartwatches with support for SpO2 measurement, which is proven to provide an accurate reading.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price: Rs. 41,900

Key Specs

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou

Compass

Always-on altimeter

Water resistant

50 meters1

Blood oxygen sensor

(Blood Oxygen app)2

Electrical heart sensor

(ECG app)3

Third-generation optical heart sensor

International emergency calling5

Emergency SOS4

Accelerometer

up to 32 g-forces with fall detection

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Speaker

Microphone

Apple Pay

GymKit

Capacity 32GB

Ceramic and sapphire crystal back Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

1.45-inch (480 x 480 pixels) AMOLED 331PPI screen

Zepp OS,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above

150+ Sports Modes

BioTracker3.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 6PD + 2LED),

Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Temperature sensor

Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)

Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS

2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback

Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth

450 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price: Rs 43,900

Key Specs

1.4″ 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor)

1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage

Wear OS Powered by Samsung

One UI Watch 3

LTE, Bluetooth 5.0,

361 mAh/247 mAh Battery Goqii Vital 3.0 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

Tracks steps, distance, calories burned, Active time.

Auto Sleep Tracking

Measure Body Temperature

Measure Blood Pressure

24X7 Heart Rate Monitoring

Multiple Exercise Mode

Phone Notification such as messages, calls, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Other Features Alarms, Inactivity Alerts, Weather Info

Water Proof

Built-in USB charger

Up to 10-15 days of battery life Amazfit Bip U Pro Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts, Pomodoro Clock

60+ sports modes with high-precision GPS

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Geomagnetic sensor

Stress monitoring, Breathing training

Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above

PAI health analysis

Control music on the phone

Alexa support

Microphone for voice control

Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)

225 mAh battery Noise ColorFit Ultra Price: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

1.75-inch (320 x 385 pixels) LCD screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)

Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 5.1 + devices

24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring

Distance, Sleep Monitoring with REM, Exercise Data Record, Dial Selection, Message Push, Photo Control, Weather Information, Exercise Mode, Stopwatch, Camera Control, Music Control, Find my Phone, Alarm Reminder, Hand wash reminder, Menstrual cycle tracker, Stock market info (available via OTA), Call and SMS quick reply (Android only)

60 Sports Modes

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

300 mAh battery OnePlus Watch Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass

ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processors

Support for Android 6.0 or later

110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running

Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.

Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor

Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou

4GB storage for standalone music playback

Microphone and speakers to attend calls

402 mAh battery Realme Smart Watch S Price: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices

Water-resistant (IP68)

16 Sports modes

3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors

Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement

Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records

390 mAh battery Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Price: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices

Customisable & cloud-based watch face

Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap

14 Sports modes

Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode

Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep

Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)

Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control

210 mAh battery Dirrelo Smart Watch Price: Rs. 8,835

Key Specs 1.55-inch TFT-LCD, 3.5D curved glass HD, 360*320 pixels square touch screen

Support 14 Sport Modes & IP 68 Waterproof

24/7 Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor & Sleep Tracker

Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above, Bluetooth 5.2

Long-Lasting Battery & More Practical Tools

