Best Smartwatches To Monitor Your Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Level To Buy In 2022
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
COVID-19 outbreak has made everyone health-conscious. It is important to keep track of vitals like heart rate and blood oxygen level, which can now be done using smartwatches and smart bands.
Here is the list of smartwatches that are available in India, which offers the best blood oxygen monitor (SpO2) sensor. We have included premium smartwatches with support for SpO2 measurement, which is proven to provide an accurate reading.
Apple Watch Series 7
Price: Rs. 41,900
Key Specs
- GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou
- Compass
- Always-on altimeter
- Water resistant
- 50 meters1
- Blood oxygen sensor
- (Blood Oxygen app)2
- Electrical heart sensor
- (ECG app)3
- Third-generation optical heart sensor
- International emergency calling5
- Emergency SOS4
- Accelerometer
- up to 32 g-forces with fall detection
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Speaker
- Microphone
- Apple Pay
- GymKit
- Capacity 32GB
- Ceramic and sapphire crystal back
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 1.45-inch (480 x 480 pixels) AMOLED 331PPI screen
- Zepp OS,Support for Android 7.0 and above, iOS 12.0 and above
- 150+ Sports Modes
- BioTracker3.0 PPG biometric sensor (supports blood-oxygen, 6PD + 2LED),
- Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Temperature sensor
- Water-resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters)
- Bluetooth 5.1 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS
- 2.3GB built-in storage for offline music playback
- Microphone, Speaker for Alexa, offline voice assistant and voice calling over Bluetooth
- 450 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Price: Rs 43,900
Key Specs
- 1.4″ 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
- Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor)
- 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage
- Wear OS Powered by Samsung
- One UI Watch 3
- LTE, Bluetooth 5.0,
- 361 mAh/247 mAh Battery
Goqii Vital 3.0
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- Tracks steps, distance, calories burned, Active time.
- Auto Sleep Tracking
- Measure Body Temperature
- Measure Blood Pressure
- 24X7 Heart Rate Monitoring
- Multiple Exercise Mode
- Phone Notification such as messages, calls, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.
- Other Features Alarms, Inactivity Alerts, Weather Info
- Water Proof
- Built-in USB charger
- Up to 10-15 days of battery life
Amazfit Bip U Pro
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.43-inch (320 x 302 pixels) colour TFT display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather and other apps, remote phone camera control, stopwatch, world clock, weather forecasts, Pomodoro Clock
- 60+ sports modes with high-precision GPS
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones, Blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Geomagnetic sensor
- Stress monitoring, Breathing training
- Bluetooth 5 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0 and above
- PAI health analysis
- Control music on the phone
- Alexa support
- Microphone for voice control
- Water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM)
- 225 mAh battery
Noise ColorFit Ultra
Price: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- 1.75-inch (320 x 385 pixels) LCD screen with 100+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces (Available via OTA update)
- Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 5.1 + devices
- 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring
- Distance, Sleep Monitoring with REM, Exercise Data Record, Dial Selection, Message Push, Photo Control, Weather Information, Exercise Mode, Stopwatch, Camera Control, Music Control, Find my Phone, Alarm Reminder, Hand wash reminder, Menstrual cycle tracker, Stock market info (available via OTA), Call and SMS quick reply (Android only)
- 60 Sports Modes
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 300 mAh battery
OnePlus Watch
Price: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED 326PPI screen, scratch resistant sapphire glass
- ST32 + Apollo 3 + Cypress processors
- Support for Android 6.0 or later
- 110+ Workout modes including automatic workout detection for jogging and running
- Shows metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers.
- Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, Capacitance sensor
- Water resistant (5ATM / 50 Meters+ IP68)
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou
- 4GB storage for standalone music playback
- Microphone and speakers to attend calls
- 402 mAh battery
Realme Smart Watch S
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 1.3-inch (360 x 360 pixels) LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0+ devices
- Water-resistant (IP68)
- 16 Sports modes
- 3-axis Accelerometer, Photosensitive Sensor, Wearing Monitoring Sensors
- Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Measurement
- Sleep Detection, Steps Throughout the Day, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Idle Alert, Activity Records
- 390 mAh battery
Noise ColorFit Pro 3
Price: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch (320 x 360 pixels) LCD screen
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to iOS 9+ or Android 4.4+ devices
- Customisable & cloud-based watch face
- Lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with silicone strap
- 14 Sports modes
- Accelerometer sensor, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Breathe mode
- Shows Calories Burned, Distance Travelled, Activity History, Sleep Monitor, Female Health tracking and reminder, Sleep tracking with REM sleep
- Water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Vibration alerts for calls, text, app and social media notifications, timer, stopwatch, reminders, find my phone, sedentary alerts, Weather forecast, Wake gesture, Do not disturb mode, Calendar reminder, Hand Wash Reminder, Hydration Reminder, Remote Music Control
- 210 mAh battery
Dirrelo Smart Watch
Price: Rs. 8,835
Key Specs
- 1.55-inch TFT-LCD, 3.5D curved glass HD, 360*320 pixels square touch screen
Support 14 Sport Modes & IP 68 Waterproof
- Support 14 Sport Modes & IP 68 Waterproof
- 24/7 Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitor & Sleep Tracker
- Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above, Bluetooth 5.2
- Long-Lasting Battery & More Practical Tools
Read More About: smartwatches health tips tricks top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2022