Buying Guide: Premium Smartwatches Available In India

We have come up with some of the high-end smartwatches available in the market, which offers a good set of features and some of these smartwatches can even replace a smartphone, as they offer features like LTE connectivity.

Apple Watch 38 mm Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Case

The first-generation Apple Watch 38 mm Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Case smartwatch, even though it is a bit old is still a great smartwatch for everyday use. It offers a great display and an all-day battery life with wireless charging support.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular 44mm

The Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular 44mm can replace your smartphone, as it comes with LTE support which can make voice calls and support music streaming on the go. It uses e-SIM and is probably the best smartwatch for iPhone users as it offers features like ECG that only a few other smartwatches have.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you want a fancy looking smartwatch, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a great option. It comes with a circular display along with a rotatable frame with a metal unibody design. This smartwatch works well with both Android and iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 looks like a classic timepiece with a simple design. It is lightweight and works well with Samsung smartphones and can be used with any other Android or iOS smartphones without any issue.

Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 is the latest and the most powerful smartwatch that the company has ever made. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm processor with WearOS software and offers a good battery life as well. A good smartwatch for Android smartphone users who likes clean looking features with the latest features.

Fitbit Versa

The Fitbit Versa is for those, who want something trendy and sporty. It comes with a unique design, that makes it distinctive in comparison with typical smartwatches. This works great with both Android and iOS platforms.

Puma PT9100

The Puma PT9100 is a luxury smartwatch and it offers unisex design, which goes well for both men and women. As it is based on WearOS, it works great with most smartphones and does offer a wide selection of apps.

Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist

The Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist is a smartwatch made for explorers and travelers. The body of the smartwatch is made using stainless steel, which gives the watch a premium finish. The watch can be controlled using the physical buttons or the circular OLED touch screen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active would be the best pick who likes to have something sporty. It does look rugged and the design is very youthful. The straps are made using high-quality materials, which ensures the longevity of the product.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular 42mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular 42mm is the most affordable apple watch with support for the LTE network. Except for ECG, it has all the features that the Series 5 Apple Watch has and it costs significantly less than that, making it a great option for those who are a little short on the budget.