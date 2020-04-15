For Quick Alerts
OPPO Smartphones Expected To Launch In India Soon
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. The impact on livelihood and the world economy is alarming. The global pandemic has also hit the technology industry hard. Several smartphone manufacturers have suspended on-ground activities and have postponed major launch events. Most of the launch events are being carried out online to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
Oppo, one of the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturers has also suspended major launch activities but plans to launch products online. The company is expected to unveil the OPPO Reno Ace 2, OPPO Reno 3 5G, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Reno 3 handsets in the coming days. Let's find out more details on these handsets.
OPPO Reno Ace 2
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 3 5G
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Find X2 And OPPO Find X2 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage for Find X2 Pro
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera
- Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP + 13MP perisope telephoto camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
- Find X2 Pro - 4260mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
OPPO Reno 3
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 44MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery
