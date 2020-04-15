OPPO Smartphones Expected To Launch In India Soon Features oi-Harish Kumar

The COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. The impact on livelihood and the world economy is alarming. The global pandemic has also hit the technology industry hard. Several smartphone manufacturers have suspended on-ground activities and have postponed major launch events. Most of the launch events are being carried out online to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Oppo, one of the leading Chinese smartphone manufacturers has also suspended major launch activities but plans to launch products online. The company is expected to unveil the OPPO Reno Ace 2, OPPO Reno 3 5G, OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 and the OPPO Reno 3 handsets in the coming days. Let's find out more details on these handsets. OPPO Reno Ace 2 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno 3 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Find X2 And OPPO Find X2 Pro Key Specs 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage for Find X2 Pro

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Find X2 - 48MP primary camera + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera

Find X2 Pro- 48MP primary camera + 48MP + 13MP perisope telephoto camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Find X2 Pro - 4260mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh (Typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) battery

