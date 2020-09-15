Amazon AKG Pro: Up To 50% Off On Headphones, Microphone And More

The Amazon AKG Pro sale will go live on September 15 and will end on September 20th. During this time frame, one can get a premium audio gear from AKG at an exceptionally low price, and here are some of the handpicked products that you can consider.

58% Off On AKG K371BT Over-Ear Foldable Studio Headphones

The AKG K371BT over the ear foldable studio headphones will be available for Rs. 9,799 with a massive 58 percent off over the retail price.

50% Off On AKG P3S Dynamic Microphone, Cardioid

The AKG P3S Dynamic Microphone with a cardioid microphone setup is also on sale and you can get this professional microphone for just Rs. 2,027.

53% Off On AKG WMS40 Mini Single Vocal Set

The AKG WMS40 Mini Single Vocal Set gets 53 percent off and this product now retails for Rs. 6,499.

18% Off On AKG IP2 Channel In-Ear Audio Monitor

The AKG IP2 Channel In-Ear Audio Monitor is now available for Rs. 3,371 and these wired earphones offer great audio clarity along with premium build quality.

25% Off On AKG K361 Over-Ear, Closed-Back, Foldable Studio Headphones

The AKG K361 Over-Ear, Closed-Back, Foldable Studio Headphones have also gone cheaper by 25 percent. You can get these headphones for Rs. 7,999.

48% Off On AKG Lyra Ultra-HD

The AKG Lyra Ultra-HD gets a 48 percent discount and this headphone comes with a premium build quality and will cost you Rs. 9,999.