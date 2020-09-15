ENGLISH

    Amazon AKG Pro: Up To 50% Off On Headphones, Microphone And More

    AKG is known for making some of the best speakers and earphones across the world. Amazon is now offering a range of AKG audio accessories with up to 50 percent off over the regular retail price.

    Amazon AKG Pro Sale
     

    The Amazon AKG Pro sale will go live on September 15 and will end on September 20th. During this time frame, one can get a premium audio gear from AKG at an exceptionally low price, and here are some of the handpicked products that you can consider.

    58% Off On AKG K371BT Over-Ear Foldable Studio Headphones

    The AKG K371BT over the ear foldable studio headphones will be available for Rs. 9,799 with a massive 58 percent off over the retail price.

    50% Off On AKG P3S Dynamic Microphone, Cardioid

    The AKG P3S Dynamic Microphone with a cardioid microphone setup is also on sale and you can get this professional microphone for just Rs. 2,027.

    53% Off On AKG WMS40 Mini Single Vocal Set
     

    The AKG WMS40 Mini Single Vocal Set gets 53 percent off and this product now retails for Rs. 6,499.

    18% Off On AKG IP2 Channel In-Ear Audio Monitor

    The AKG IP2 Channel In-Ear Audio Monitor is now available for Rs. 3,371 and these wired earphones offer great audio clarity along with premium build quality.

    25% Off On AKG K361 Over-Ear, Closed-Back, Foldable Studio Headphones

    The AKG K361 Over-Ear, Closed-Back, Foldable Studio Headphones have also gone cheaper by 25 percent. You can get these headphones for Rs. 7,999.

    48% Off On AKG Lyra Ultra-HD

    The AKG Lyra Ultra-HD gets a 48 percent discount and this headphone comes with a premium build quality and will cost you Rs. 9,999.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
