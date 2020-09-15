OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM Variant Amazon Sale On September 21; Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus' latest mid-range phone Nord, has been well-received globally. To make the mid-range phone even more affordable, the company is rolling out the 6GB RAM variant. The OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM phone will go on sale on September 21 in India, a new Amazon listing reveals. For now, Amazon is the only platform to buy the new OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM Variant Price, Availability

The OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant ships 64GB onboard storage for Rs. 24,999. The new variant is available only in the Gray Onyx color and skips the popular Blue Marble color option. Also, the device is exclusive on Amazon and isn't available at other retail outlets, including the OnePlus stores and OnePlus.in.

On the other hand, the already debuted OnePlus Nord with 8GB and 12GB RAM will also go on sale on September 21. These phones are available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble color options and can be ordered and bought on Amazon as well as OnePlus.in outlets. The OnePlus Nord 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM Variant Features

The OnePlus Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There's a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there's a 32MP + 8MP dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped cutout.

The 5G smartphone is fueled by a 4,115 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology. The OnePlus Nord runs Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 on top. Users get up to two years of software updates and three years of security updates, the company has promised.

OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM Variant: Should You Buy?

The 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord places the phone in the attractive sub-Rs. 25K category - which also includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy M51. The OnePlus Nord surely makes an attractive deal with its dual-selfie camera and efficient processor, as compared to other smartphones in the category.

