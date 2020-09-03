OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3: Can The Upcoming Phone Take On The Bestseller?

More recently, Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco X3 smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment, going head-on with the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M51, and also the OnePlus Nord. Here's a comparison between the OnePlus Nord and the upcoming Poco X3.

OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3 Price

The Poco X3 is scheduled to debut on September 7. Ahead of the launch, several speculations reveal the Poco X3 NFC standard variant will cost roughly Rs. 16,600 and the premium variant will cost around Rs. 19,600. All in all, the Poco X3 will debut under Rs. 20K and could have many buyers.

The OnePlus Nord is more expensive costing Rs. 24,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB. The higher variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB ship for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. However, the OnePlus Nord has good rating when it comes to the price-to-specs ratio.

OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3 Display Design

Moving on, the Poco X3 display is expected to be a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is teased to have a quad-camera setup at the rear placed horizontally in a circular module. The exact details of the body are still a mystery, but it's likely to pack a plastic body. The OnePlus Nord packs a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras. It comes in an all-glass design but includes plastic in the frame.

OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3 Performance Evaluation

Many details of the Poco X3 are still under wraps. Reports note the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, making it the first device with this chipset. It is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord is powered by the faster Snapdragon 765G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Additionally, the Poco X3 is rumored to include a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology. With this battery capacity, both phones can last a day on a single charge.

OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3 Camera Highlights

Lastly, the camera module on the devices. The Poco X3 is confirmed to pack a 64MP quad-camera module. However, the details about the other three sensors are still under wraps. We can expect a wide-angle shooter, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. The OnePlus Nord features a similar quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

OnePlus Nord Vs Poco X3: Which Is Worth It?

It's hard to gauge the performance of a phone that's yet to launch. But from the looks of it, the Poco X3 is going to give a hard competition to the OnePlus Nord. The upcoming phone doesn't lack in any of the categories and even comes with a price tag of under Rs. 20K. A 120Hz refresh rate display, a capable processor, a large battery, and the quad-camera module make the Poco X3 a good bet if you're looking for a phone under Rs. 20K.