OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Which Is Better And Why

OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price

Let's start with the price of the two smartphones. The OnePlus Nord is the more expensive one costing Rs. 24,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB. The higher variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB ship for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus Nord comes in two color variants of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and Rs. 20,987 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the cheaper of the two and still packs similar features as the OnePlus Nord. It is available in Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue color variants.

OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Processor Performance

The OnePlus Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor and runs Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.5 on top. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, is one of the first phones to launch in India with the octa-core Snapdragon 720G processors based on 8nm fabrication, making it energy efficient. Both are equally powerful processors, capable of handling your daily smartphone tasks and games like PUBG.

The battery on the OnePlus Nord is a 4,115 mAh battery 30T Warp Charge technology. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a massive 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord also has 5G support, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max skips it.

OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Camera

Moving on, another comparative factor for the two smartphones is the camera. The OnePlus Nord comes with a quad-camera module at the rear featuring a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device uses a 32MP selfie camera. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a bigger sensor at the rear, the OnePlus Nord comes with advanced optics and a dual selfie camera setup.

OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Display Design

Lastly, the design aspect of both smartphones is aesthetically appealing. The OnePlus Nord packs a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras. It comes in an all-glass design but includes plastic in the frame.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has the best-in-class hardware with an all-glass design. It has a larger display of a 6.67-inch screen of FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole cutout. Unlike the Oneplus Nord, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an IPS LCD panel.

OnePlus Nord Vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Which Is Better And Why

The OnePlus Nord and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are head-to-head in terms of specs, performance, design, and even the camera - making it hard to pick one. We can start with the budget first, which makes the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max a good choice to purchase under Rs. 20,000.

And just because the OnePlus Nord is more expensive, it doesn't make it the best. However, one key differentiating factor that justifies the OnePlus Nord's pricing is the AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that enhances the overall smartphone experience.