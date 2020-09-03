Poco X3 Render And Alleged Pricing Hit The Web Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Poco geared up to take the wraps off the Poco X3 NFC on September 7. As we are nearing the launch of this smartphone, several reports have suggested what we can expect from the device carrying the model number M007J20CG. Now, a tipster has shared the screenshots and renders of the upcoming smartphone.

In a recent move, a tipster has shared the screenshots of the TUV certification of the upcoming Poco X3 NFC smartphone. The alleged Poco X3 NFC TUV certification listing reveals that the smartphone will be unveiled in two variants. In addition to the screenshots, the Twitter-based tipster has also come up with a leaked press render of the device. And, an online retailer in the Philippines has shed light on the pricing of the same.

Poco X3 Pricing Leaks

The Poco X3 TUV certification listing reveals the model number M200J720CT. Both the variants seem to carry the model numbers M2007J20CG and M2007J20CT and seem to support 33W fast charging support. These are believed to be the variants that have been listed on the Shopee.com website.

As per The Technoclast that spotted the possible pricing of the Poco X3 models on the online retailer site, the Poco X3 NFC standard variant will be priced at PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs. 16,600) and the Poco X3 NFC Premium Version will be priced at PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs. 19,600). While the listings have been removed from the website, the publication has shared screenshots of the same though it does not divulge the differences between the two variants.

Poco X3 Rumored Specs

From the existing reports, the Poco X3 NFC is believed to be the first smartphone to be unveiled with the Snapdragon 732G processor. This processor is said to be teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. It is likely to flaunt an enormous 5160mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging support.

Furthermore, it is believed that the upcoming smartphone could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. At its rear, there seems to be a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 OS, and two color options - Blue and Black.

