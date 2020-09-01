Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G With 192MP Camera Support Announced News oi-Vivek

Gone are the days when Qualcomm used to launch four to six SoCs per year. With the increase in demand for more powerful smartphones in almost every price segment, chipmakers are releasing processors that are tailormade for specific tasks almost every month.

The Snapdragon 732G is the latest upper mid-range gaming-centric processor from Qualcomm. The company claims that the 732G is meant for gaming and it also comes with an upgradable GPU and CPU.

Qualcomm has also confirmed that POCO will be the first brand to launch a smartphone-based on the latest offering. Considering the leaks, the POCO X3 is expected to be the first smartphone to hit the market with the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G is an octa-core processor based on the Kryo 470 CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. The processor is based on 8nm fabrication along with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.3GHz. Do note that, most of the games still depend on single-core CPU performance and it is good to see higher clock speeds, which should result in better gaming performance.

The Snapdragon 732G is a 4G LTE processor with support for dual SIM cards and uses the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, offering a peak download speed of up to LTE Category 15 (800Mbps) and a peak upload speed of up to LTE Category 13 (150Mbps).

Besides, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1. The company calls it has Wi-Fi 6 Ready as it supports 802.11ac Wave 2 along with Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Target Wakeup Time, 8x8 sounding, WPA3 security support. However, the chipset cannot connect to a true Wi-Fi 6 network but will deliver better speeds on Wi-Fi 802.11/ac and 802.11/n.

The processor also comes with the Qualcomm Spectra 350 image signal processor. The chipset can support up to 192MP images and can also record 4K videos in HDR10 and HLG formats.

The onboard graphics does support a peak display resolution of Quad HD+ (2K) along with HDR10. And the chipset is also in compliance with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. Besides the POCO X3, we could expect to see many more mid-range smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000 in India based on the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

