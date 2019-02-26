Qualcomm Announces Quick Charge for Wireless Power announced News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi 9 is the world's first smartphone to support Qualcomm Quick CHarge for Wireless Power

Most of the high-end and mid-tier Android smartphones with Qualcomm 600, 700, and 800 series of chipsets support fast charging (Quick Charge 2.0, Quick Charge 3.0, or the Quick Charge 4.0) from Qualcomm. Now, Qualcomm has come with a new technology to offer Quick wireless charging as well.

The Qualcomm Quick Charge for wireless power chargers functions similar to the wired fast charging technologies from Qualcomm. There is backward compatibility, where the users can use already available fast charging adapters with the Qualcomm Quick charge certified wireless charging pads.

To support Quick Wireless charging, a user has to have a smartphone with wireless charging capability (Qualcomm certified) with a Quick Charge adapter, and a Qualcomm certified wireless charging pad.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the world's first smartphone to support 20W fast wireless charging via Qualcomm Quick Charge for wireless power chargers. More smartphones are expected to support Quick Wireless charging in the coming days.

Yanteng Wang, lead of wireless charging, Xiaomi said

Xiaomi uses Qualcomm Quick Charge technology throughout our mobile device ecosystem to provide users with unbeatable charging speeds. We are excited to introduce Quick Charge protocol for wireless power in Mi Wireless Charging Pad, complementing our existing line-up of Quick Charge technology-certified wall and battery chargers, and providing our loyal customers the lowest charge times and maximum power efficiency possible across their charging options.

George Paparrizos, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said

Qualcomm Technologies is proud to expand the Quick Charge compliance program to include Qi interoperability, as it will give consumers peace of mind that their Quick Charge enabled wireless charging pad has passed the rigorous tests established by both organizations. Further, we are pleased that Xiaomi, a longtime supporter of Quick Charge technology, has become the first company to deploy a compliant wireless power pad. Now in its fourth generation, Qualcomm Quick Charge technology continues to be a leader in safety and efficiency, and we look forward to leading the fast-wireless power ecosystem.