Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 with Adreno 616 GPU announced: Everything you need to know

Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, the 2nd Mobile Solution from Qualcomm under 700 series of processors. Here is everything you need to know about the latest piece of silicon from Qualcomm.

Process technology

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC is based on 10nm manufacturing process (similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC), which offers better efficiency compared to a processor based on 12nm or 14nm architecture. The chipset can drive a 4K display with a maximum resolution of 3360x1440.

CPU and GPU

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 is an Octa-core processor based on Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.3 GHz. The chipset comes with built-in Adreno Adreno 616 GPU which offers improved gaming performance compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

AI

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC comes with a 3rd gen multi-core AI engine, which improved battery management, and helps the camera to capture a better picture with real-time scene detections. The Qualcomm Hexagon Vector architecture is designed to execute neural networks more efficiently.

Connectivity

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 supports 2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz, and 60 GHz Wi-Fi bands with Bluetooth 5.0. With respect to cellular connectivity, the SoC comes with Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem, which offers LTE Cat 15 class download speeds (up to 800 Mbps) and LTE Cat 13 class upload speeds (up to 150 Mbps).

The chipset does support 4G LTE and VoLTE with 3x20 MHz carrier aggregation and 4x4 MIMO to improve the overall wireless connectivity.

Camera or ISP

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC comes with custom Qualcomm Spectra 250 Image Signal processor, which uses 14-bit image signal

processing. The ISP is capable of supporting up to 32 MP resolution single camera or a 20 MP dual camera setup.

The chipset can power up to 6 different cameras (ex: four on the back and two on the front) with support for 4K video recording and 4K video playback.

Memory and fast charging

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 can support up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 188MHz frequency. The chipset does support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, which can charge a smartphone form 0 to 50% in 15 minutes.

Expected smartphones

Companies like Xiaomi, Nokia, and Samsung are expected to launch smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC by the end of 2019.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Solution specifications

CPU : Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU

: Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU GPU : Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU

: Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU DSP : Qualcomm Hexagon 685 Vector Processor

: Qualcomm Hexagon 685 Vector Processor CPU Clock Speed : Up to 2.3 GHz

: Up to 2.3 GHz CPU Cores : 8x Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU

: 8x Qualcomm Kryo 360 CPU CPU Bit Architecture : 64-bit

: 64-bit Process Technology : 10 nm

: 10 nm DSP Technology : Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP, QualcommHexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm All-Ways Aware technology

: Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP, QualcommHexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm All-Ways Aware technology Modem Name : Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem

: Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem Multi SIM : LTE Dual SIM

: LTE Dual SIM Next-generation Calling Services : VoLTE with SRVCC to 3G and 2G, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) with LTE call continuity, HD and Ultra HD Voice (EVS)

: VoLTE with SRVCC to 3G and 2G, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) with LTE call continuity, HD and Ultra HD Voice (EVS) Downlink LTE Category : LTE Category 15 (downlink)

: LTE Category 15 (downlink) Uplink LTE Category : LTE Category 13 (uplink)

: LTE Category 13 (uplink) Downlink Carrier Aggregation : 3x20 MHz carrier aggregation

: 3x20 MHz carrier aggregation Downlink LTE MIMO : Up to 4x4 MIMO on two carriers

: Up to 4x4 MIMO on two carriers Downlink QAM : Up to 256-QAM

: Up to 256-QAM Uplink Technology : Qualcomm Snapdragon Upload+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon Upload+ Uplink Carrier Aggregation : 2x20 MHz carrier aggregation

: 2x20 MHz carrier aggregation Uplink QAM : Up to 64-QAM

: Up to 64-QAM LTE Peak Download Speed : 800 Mbps

: 800 Mbps LTE Peak Upload Speed : 150 Mbps

: 150 Mbps Cellular Technology : WCDMA (DB-DC-HSDPA, DC-HSUPA), TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE

: WCDMA (DB-DC-HSDPA, DC-HSUPA), TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE LTE Technology : Qualcomm Snapdragon All Mode, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, LTE Broadcast

: Qualcomm Snapdragon All Mode, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, LTE Broadcast Wi-Fi Standards : 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

: 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n Wi-Fi Spectral Bands : 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 60 GHz

: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 60 GHz Channel Utilization : 20/40/80/160 MHz

: 20/40/80/160 MHz MIMO Configuration : 2x2 (2-stream)

: 2x2 (2-stream) Peak QAM : 256 QAM

: 256 QAM Wi-Fi Features : MU-MIMO, Dual-band simultaneous (DBS)

: MU-MIMO, Dual-band simultaneous (DBS) Bluetooth Version : Bluetooth 5.0

: Bluetooth 5.0 Satellite Systems Support : GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, SBAS, Beidou, Galileo

: GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, SBAS, Beidou, Galileo Near Field Communications : Supported

: Supported RFFE : Qualcomm Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, High-power transmit (HPUE)

: Qualcomm Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, High-power transmit (HPUE) USB Version : USB 3.1, USB-C

: USB 3.1, USB-C Image Signal Processor : Qualcomm Spectra 250 image signal processor, 2x Image Signal Processor (ISP), 14-bit

: Qualcomm Spectra 250 image signal processor, 2x Image Signal Processor (ISP), 14-bit Megapixel Support : Up to 20 MP dual camera, Up to 32 MP single camera

: Up to 20 MP dual camera, Up to 32 MP single camera Video Capture : Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, UltraHD Video Capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture

: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, UltraHD Video Capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture Codec Support : H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP8, VP9

: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP8, VP9 Maximum On-Device Display Support : Quad HD+, HDR10, 3360x1440

: Quad HD+, HDR10, 3360x1440 Maximum External Display Support : Up to 4K

: Up to 4K HDR : 10-bit color depth, Rec 2020 color gamut

: 10-bit color depth, Rec 2020 color gamut Audio Technology : Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology, Qualcomm Broadcast Audio technology, Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology, Qualcomm aptX audio technology

: Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology, Qualcomm Broadcast Audio technology, Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology, Qualcomm aptX audio technology Qualcomm aptX playback support : aptX Classic, aptX HD

: aptX Classic, aptX HD PCM, Playback : Up to 384kHz/32bit

: Up to 384kHz/32bit GPU Name : Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU

: Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU API Support : OpenCL 2.0 Full, DirectX 12, OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0

: OpenCL 2.0 Full, DirectX 12, OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0 Qualcomm Quick Charge Support : Qualcomm Quick Charge4+ technology

: Qualcomm Quick Charge4+ technology Security Features: Qualcomm Mobile Security, Qualcomm Processor Security, Qualcomm Content Protection