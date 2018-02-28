Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform series

Qualcomm which is a known name when it comes to chipset manufacturing has announced its new series of Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform. As per reports from Beebom the new Snapdragon 7 series of the mobile platform is said to bridge the gap between the 600-series and the flagship 800-series.

The reports further suggest that the new Snapdragon 700 series will be based on Qualcomm's new architecture and will also incorporate additional features for a better camera, performance, overall fast performance and also improve the battery life.

The major highlight of the Snapdragon 700 Mobile platform series is its AI (Artificial Intelligence). The new Snapdragon 700 series makes use of the Hexagon Vector processor along with Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and Kyro CPU which can perform twice the amount of task when compared to Snapdragon 660.

Qualcomm has also made a statement that the Snapdragon 700 series SoCs will be made available to its partner companies in H1 2018.

The Qualcomm's latest high-end chip - the Snapdragon 845, and the one before it - the Snapdragon 835 were built using the 10nm processing. The company had already confirmed back then that its next flagship chip will be built using the 7nm process.

Qualcomm has also announced the Snapdragon X24 LTE modem. It is world's first announced category 20 LTE modem which supports up to 2GBps (Gigabytes per second) and is the first announced chip built on 7 Nanometer FinFET process.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem is the company's eighth-generation LTE multimode modem and third generation Gigabit LTE solution. The chipset includes advanced cellular features compared to any commercially available 4G LTE modem to date. This strengthens the LTE foundation for future 5G multimode devices and networks. Qualcomm has further confirmed that the Snapdragon X24 LTE modem would be demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech show along with the Ericsson, Telstra and Netgear.