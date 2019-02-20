Qualcomm launches 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem News oi-Priyanka Dua The new chipset is designed to bring 5G to a broad range of devices including premium smartphones, mobile hotspots, Always Connected PCs, laptops, tablets, fixed wireless access points.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its second generation 5G-based modem - the Snapdragon X55 modem.

The Snapdragon X55 is a 7-nanometer single-chip integrated 5G to 2G multimode modem that supports 5G NR mmWave ana d sub-6 GHz spectrum bands with up to 7 gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds and 3 Gbps upload speeds over 5G, and Category 22 LTE with up to 2.5 Gbps LTE download speeds.

The Snapdragon X55 5G modem is designed for global 5G rollouts with support for all major frequency bands, whether mmWave or sub-6 GHz, supports TDD and FDD modes of operations and is capable of both Standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network deployments - providing flexibility and enabling virtually all deployment types globally.

Qualcomm Technologies is spearheading the first wave of 5G launches with our first generation 5G mobile platform. With significant evolution in capabilities and performance, our second generation commercial 5G modem is a true testament to the maturity and leadership of our 5G technology. We expect our 5G platform to accelerate 5G commercial momentum and power virtually all 5G launches in 2019 while significantly expanding the global 5G rollout footprint," said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Furthermore, the new chipset is designed to bring 5G to a broad range of devices including premium smartphones, mobile hotspots, Always Connected PCs, laptops, tablets, fixed wireless access points, extended reality devices, and automotive applications.

"Our comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution is designed to enable OEMs to quickly and cost-effectively develop complex 5G multimode smartphones and mobile devices for virtually any 5G network or region in the world. This can allow consumers to enjoy fiber-like browsing speeds and low latency, delivered wirelessly over 5G, for the next generation of connected applications and experiences, including connected cloud computing, highly responsive multiplayer gaming, immersive 360-degree video, and instant apps," Qualcomm said.