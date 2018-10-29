Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0: Everything you need to know

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC by the end of 2018, which will be the first chipset from Qualcomm with a dedicated 5G modem (Snapdragon X50). The chipset will also come with improved CPU, GPU, imaging hardware compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

And now, according to reports, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is expected to introduce the 5th Gen quick charging technology from Qualcomm or the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, which is expected to be the successor to the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology, which was unveiled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

What is Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0?

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 will be the upcoming fast charging standard from Qualcomm to compete against the likes of the OnePlus's Dash Charge, Oppo's Super VOOC charge, and Huawei's SuperCharge.

Currently, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ offers 18W fast charging, which is pretty low compared to the Oppo's Super VOOC charging (Up to 50W on the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition) and Huawei's SuperCharge (40W). So, with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, Qualcomm will offer a maximum charging speed (power output) of 32W and 15W of wireless charging.

Compared to the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, the Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 will offer much faster-charging speeds with additional safety standards against overheating. So, a smartphone equipped with the Quick Charge 5.0 will not only charge quickly but, it will not get hot as well.

The Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 is also expected to offer additional features like Dual Charge, Thermal Balancing, Advanced Security and USB type C port. The Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 will also be backwards compatible, which enables users to use a normal 10W charger or a Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Quick Charge 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0, or a Quick Charge 4+ charger to get specific charging speeds.

Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, LG G8 ThinQ, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Sony Xperia XZ4 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in early 2019, and some of these smartphones will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 technology.