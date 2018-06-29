Oppo Find X and Find X Lamborghini Edition launched in China with price and availability

Oppo introduced its Find X and Lamborghini Limited Edition which comes with a unique slider camera design. Oppo introduced both the smartphone at its global event in Parish last week. On June 29, the company launched the phone in China and also disclosed the details on the availability of the smartphones.

Oppo is making the smartphones available one month earlier before rolling out in Europe. Compare to Europen pricing the China pricing is cheaper for the smartphones.

In addition, China will also receive a 128GB storage variant which comes with standard VOOC flash charge. While the 256GB variant comes with SuperVOOC charging that is capable of refuelling the device within 35 minutes similar to the Lamborghini Edition.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Oppo Find X adorns a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. At its heart, the device makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 256GB/512GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM.

There is a dual-camera module at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities such as portrait mode and screen recognition. Also, there is a support to add AR stickers to the photos. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis as in the iPhone X.

The Find X employs a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. It is touted that this new fast-charging technology can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes. The other goodies of the Oppo smartphone include dual SIM card slots, global LTE bands support, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone misses out on a 3.5mm audio jack but that isn't surprising. The Find X is fueled by Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Color OS 5.1.

The OPPO Find X will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue colors option. The phone is priced at 4999 Yuan (US$ 754 / Rs. 51,715 approx) for the 128GB storage version and the 256GB storage variant will cost 5999 Yuan (US$ 905 / Rs. 62,060 approx). It will go on sale in China on July 13. The Lamborghini Edition will be available in carbon fibre back color variant at 9999 yuan (US$ 1510 / 1,03,440 approx.) and will be available in August.

Source, via