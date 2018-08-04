Xiaomi Mi 9 concept: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Pop-out selfie camera

This is one of the recent trends. Initially, Vivo came up with the same with the NEX lineup of flagship models. Now, it looks like the next-generation Xiaomi flagship could also arrive with the same. Even the Mi Mix 3 is rumored to arrive with such a selfie camera arrangement. But Vivo NEX selfie camera was said to emerge even when it wasn't necessary and we hope Xiaomi Mi 9 doesn't face the issue.

Triple-lens camera setup

After having seen dual-lens camera modules at the rear, it looks like it is time for us to witness the launch of triple-lens camera arrangement on the upcoming flagships. Already, we have seen the Huawei P20 Pro feature such a rear camera. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to feature a triple-lens camera, it looks like it will not be the only one to be launched next year. This concept video visualizes a triple-camera module with 16MP, 20MP and 16MP sensors with OIS and PDAF.

In-display fingerprint sensor

One of the recent smartphone trends we saw this year is the presence of in-display fingerprint sensor. We have come seen a few devices such as the Vivo X21, Vivo NEX S and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor. In 2019, we can expect more devices to feature such a sensor and one such device appears to be the Mi 9.

High screen space visualized

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to arrive with a high screen-to-body ratio of 98%. the concept designer has visualized it to be clad by glass and flaunt a 6.2-inch QHD+ display.

What else to expect

As it will be a flagship smartphone, it is expected to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This device would arrive with the company's MIUI 10 or MIUI 11 preinstalled. In the meantime, you can take a look at the concept video from above.