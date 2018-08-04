Xiaomi Mi 9 concept: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Related Articles
Xiaomi Mi 8 was unveiled in May and is yet to make its way into the global markets. And, the company is busy in prepping to launch the next-generation flagship model in the Mi Mix series. But, the rumor mills and concept designers aren't restricted to the near future. We say so as the concept video of the 2019 Xiaomi flagship has hit the web now.
Xiaomi Mi 9 could be unveiled only next year but there are a few speculations regarding its features. With these speculations as the base, TechConfigurations, the well-known YouTube channel that creates concept videos of upcoming devices has come up with this video. You can check out the video and renders from here to know what Xiaomi might bring next year.
Pop-out selfie camera
This is one of the recent trends. Initially, Vivo came up with the same with the NEX lineup of flagship models. Now, it looks like the next-generation Xiaomi flagship could also arrive with the same. Even the Mi Mix 3 is rumored to arrive with such a selfie camera arrangement. But Vivo NEX selfie camera was said to emerge even when it wasn't necessary and we hope Xiaomi Mi 9 doesn't face the issue.
Triple-lens camera setup
After having seen dual-lens camera modules at the rear, it looks like it is time for us to witness the launch of triple-lens camera arrangement on the upcoming flagships. Already, we have seen the Huawei P20 Pro feature such a rear camera. While the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to feature a triple-lens camera, it looks like it will not be the only one to be launched next year. This concept video visualizes a triple-camera module with 16MP, 20MP and 16MP sensors with OIS and PDAF.
In-display fingerprint sensor
One of the recent smartphone trends we saw this year is the presence of in-display fingerprint sensor. We have come seen a few devices such as the Vivo X21, Vivo NEX S and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor. In 2019, we can expect more devices to feature such a sensor and one such device appears to be the Mi 9.
High screen space visualized
The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to arrive with a high screen-to-body ratio of 98%. the concept designer has visualized it to be clad by glass and flaunt a 6.2-inch QHD+ display.
What else to expect
As it will be a flagship smartphone, it is expected to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This device would arrive with the company's MIUI 10 or MIUI 11 preinstalled. In the meantime, you can take a look at the concept video from above.