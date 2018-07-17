OnePlus to ditch Dash Charge in favor of Wrap Charge: report

OnePlus has applied for a new fast-charging trademark. It seems the company is facing troubles securing the Dash Charge moniker for its fast charging tech. According to Mobielkopen, the company has filed an application for the name 'Wrap Charge' in Europe.

The EUIPO filing also reveals that the new name will be used for "data cables; power adapters; cell phone battery chargers; electrical adapters; batteries, electric; chargers for electric batteries; wireless chargers." This includes almost every lineup of chargers and charging accessories the company has under its belt.

OnePlus has used the Dash Charge name for its fast-charging technology since the launch of OnePlus 3 in 2016. But it lost the application to use the moniker in Europe after Amazon and audio firm Bragi stood in opposition of the bid. Both companies have their own line of Dash-themed products. - Amazon has its Dash Buttons and Bragi has its Dash range of wireless headsets.

The trademark issue meant that OnePlus didn't use the Dash Charge name during the OnePlus 6 global launch back in May. However, the company mentioned the name during the India launch. Further, it was found that charging cables on the European and U.S. OnePlus websites were renamed to "fast charging cables," while the Indian website still used the old names.

Dash/Wrap Charge is a licensed take on Oppo's VOOC charging tech, which was introduced back in 2014. Oppo used the VOOC charging technology for its Find X, but the Lamborghini Edition has support for a faster SuperVOOC charging instead. It could charge the 3400mAh battery within 35 minutes. It seems OnePlus is planning to incorporate this technology for its future smartphones.

Besides, the company has launched a new RED color of the OnePlus 6 on the 16th of July 2018 as a part of Amazon Prime Day in India for an effective price of Rs 37,999.

To recall, the smartphone comes with 6.28-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also has a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the SIM slots.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with an Oxygen OS skin atop. It is fueled by a 3300 mAh battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port.