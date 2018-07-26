ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi A2 to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 exclusively in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 has a symmetrical design and has no 3.5 mm headphone jack

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August along with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. And now, there is a good news from Xiaomi for the India Mi fans, as the Indian iteration of the Xiaomi Mi A2 is coming with an interesting feature, which is missing on the international (which was launched in Spain) version of the Xiaomi Mi A2.

    Unique feature

    According to a report from Android Central, the Indian version of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and is the first smartphone from Xiaomi to offer this feature (Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 supports Quick Charge 2.0). However, do note that the retail package will include a standard 5 Volts and 2 Amp adapter and a user have to buy a Qualcomm Quick Charge enabled charger separately to get most out of the Xiaomi Mi A2. Also note that the International version of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which is a bit slower than the Quick Charge 4.0 standard.

    Quick Charge 4.0

    The Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 is the latest fast charging solution from Qualcomm. Though most of the 600, 700, and 800 series chipsets unveiled on or after 2017 supports Quick Charge 4.0, the OEM has to pay special fees to Qualcomm to unlock Quick charging capability.

     

    A typical smartphone with a 2750 mAh battery (Mi A2 has a 3000 mAh battery) can offer up to 5 hours of usage in just 5 minutes of charging. The device will be 3 degrees cooler than the Quick Charge 3.0 enabled device and the smartphone can charge from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

    Specs-sheet

    The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage.

     

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP + 20 MP sensor combination and also has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with AI capabilities.

     

    The smartphone is running on the unadulterated version of the Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Android One branding and will be updated to Android P in the near future. The smartphone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and has a symmetrical USB type C port with no 3.5 mm headphone jack. To make up with the removal of the headphone jack, the smartphone includes a dongle to convert USB type C to 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Conclusion

    When we heart about the retail package of the Mi A2 consisting of a 10W charger, we were really disappointed. However, this is a great news for Xiaomi enthusiasts, as the Xiaomi Mi A2 could become the most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability.

