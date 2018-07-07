Xiaomi Mi A2 color and storage variants emerge online

Back in 2017, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5X in China in July and the same was introduced as an Android One smartphone called Mi A1 in India. Likewise, this year, the company is speculated to arrive with the Mi A2, which is said to be the global variant of the Mi 6X announced in April. While the Indian launch date of this smartphone is yet to be revealed, it is all set to be released in Spain on July 25.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice citing its sources has revealed the color and storage variants of the Xiaomi Mi A2. Going by the report, the smartphone is expected to be launched in three color variants - Blue, Gold, and Black. It is said that it will be launched in four storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 32GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 is believed to have similar specifications as the Mi 6X. Eventually, the device might arrive with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18:9 and 2.5D curved glass. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to get the power from an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It is believed to arrive with a microSD card slot for additional storage space. Some of these aspects were confirmed by the recently leaked Mi A2 certification listing as well.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to feature a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 20MP camera sensors with Bokeh effect, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash and 4K video recording. The device is said to make use of a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 1080p video recording and soft LED flash.

For connectivity, it is said that the device might arrive with a dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C Port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other goodies expected include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.