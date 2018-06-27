Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted at NCC tipping imminent launch

We know that Xiaomi Mi A2, the international variant of the Mi 6X is in the making. However, there aren't any reports suggesting when this smartphone will be announced. After being spotted on a Swiss website a few days back, the smartphone has been spotted at the NCC (National Communications Commission) certification database with the model number M1804D2SG by DealnTech.

While the certification does not confirm that the device is the Xiaomi Mi A2, the model number is the same as the Xiaomi Mi 6X. Similar to the Mi A1, which was launched last year, this year we expect the company to announce the Mi A2 as the global variant of the Mi 6X, which was launched in China in April.

Though the Mi A2 and Mi 6X will have similar specifications and features, the major difference is said to be the OS. While the Mi 6X was launched with MIUI, the Mi A2 is likely to run stock Android just like its predecessor.

Rumored Xiaomi Mi A2 specs

Given that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will arrive with the same specifications as the Mi 6X, the device is expected to flaunt a 5.99-inch FHD+ display. The screen is likely to have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The hardware aspects are said to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Notably, the Mi 6X is available in three configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

For imaging, the smartphone from Xiaomi's stable will flaunt a dual-camera arrangement at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera on board the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone could be a 20MP sensor. It will have a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock too. A 3010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 will keep the lights turned on for almost a day.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi A2 could be launched in the coming days as the company's second Android One smartphone, we can expect it to be successful as its predecessor. Going by Xiaomi's pricing strategy, we can expect this one to also be priced competitively in the market.