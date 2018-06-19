Xiaomi Mi A2 listing reveals alleged price and release date

Xiaomi Mi A2 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones. Amidst the confusion regarding the release of the smartphone in the global market, we have been coming across several leaks related to the device. Lately, the benchmark listings of the device hitting the tech headlines on a consistent basis. Now, we have interesting details regarding the device.

Now, there are reports suggesting that the listing of the device was spotted on a Swiss website digittec.ch. This listing reveals the key specifications of the smartphone. It also reveals that the device could go on sale starting August 8, 2018. Not stopping with this, the listing also reveals the possible pricing of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 pricing leaks

Going by the same, the 32GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to be priced at 289 euros (approx. Rs. 22,800). The 64GB variant of the Mi A2 is said to be priced around 329 euros (approx. Rs. 26,000). The high-end variant among the trio with 128GB storage space is likely to be priced around 369 euros (approx. Rs. 29,000).

What to expect?

From the description and specifications revealed by the listing on the Swiss website, we believe that the Mi A2 could have similar specs as the Mi 6X. However, the company hasn't revealed any official confirmation regarding the Mi A2's launch in the global markets while the Mi 6X was announced in China in April.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 6X was launched with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with a 3010mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 3.0. The company touts that this processor can offer 20% better performance than the Snapdragon 636 SoC.

There is a dual-camera module at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 12MP secondary camera with Sony IMX486 sensor with a similar aperture and 2X lossless optical zoom. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with Sony IMX376 sensor.

Having said that the Mi A2 could be the international variant of the Mi 6X, we can expect the device to have similar specifications. In fact, this is what we saw last year with the Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company.