Xiaomi Mi A2 running on the Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi India has launched a wide set of smartphones in India, which almost happen to have identical specifications and design. The company might launch a new smartphone in the coming weeks. A new Xiaomi smartphone with a name Xiaomi Mi A2 was recently spotted on Geekbench running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core SoC. It means the smartphone maker might finally launch the successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1.

There has been a lot of confusion about the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India. A recent report suggested that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will not launch in India and now, the listing on the Geekbench contradicts the same.

The Geekbench listing



The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first smartphone from the company to run on stock Android OS, instead of its own custom MIUI under the Android One branding. Going by the nomenclature, the Xiaomi Mi A2 seems like the successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is also expected to be the stock Android smartphone. Going by the leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, which was launched in China for a starting price of 1499 Yuan (Rs 15,000).

According to Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Mi A2 scores 1630 points on the single core and 4657 points on the multicore performance, which are in line with the other smartphones running on the same processor. The Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2/6X specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 6X has a 5.99 inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage.

On the camera part, the phone has a 12 MP primary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20 MP sensor with a f/1.75 aperture, which will help the smartphone in low light photography. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture with support for face unlock. The primary camera setup can capture 4K videos at 30fps, whereas the secondary camera is limited to 1080p.

The phone is backed by 3010mAh battery. In term of the operating system, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top. The phone was launched in China at 1400 yuan in India it is expected to launch at Rs 14,000. Let's see when we can see the phone in Indian smartphone market.